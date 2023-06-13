T1 vs EDward Gaming - VCT Masters Tokyo 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The group stage of VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 will come to an end on June 14, 2023. Four teams remain in the contention for the playoffs and only two will make it through once the dust settles. Two lineups - EMEA's Natus Vincere and China's Attacking Soul Esports - have already been eliminated, leaving 10 on the playing field at the international tournament. The winner of this event will secure their region an extra spot in the Last Chance Qualifiers for Valorant Champions 2022.

Pacific's T1 and China's EDward Gaming will face off in the final group stage game in a rematch. T1 were able to best the latter in the first meeting, but lost the qualification match. Meanwhile, EDward Gaming have won their latest match. This matchup will be an exciting display of plays in Valorant.

T1 vs EDward Gaming: Who will be the final team to qualify for the brackets stage of VCT Masters Tokyo 2023?

Predictions

T1 have been one of the most improved teams so far in the 2023 VCT circuit. After a middling performance at LOCK//IN, they continued to ramp up. This netted them a third-place finish in the VCT Pacific League. They were able to go toe-to-toe with the best Asian rosters, and put up a great show at Masters Tokyo.

The team has delivered a great performance so far and sit at a 1-1 record. Their recent loss to NRG was closely contested and showcased their mental resilience and ability to come back from terrible situations. T1 also showed great mechanical prowess. Their weaknesses have been their poor post-plants and over-reliance on winning raw aim duels.

T1 @T1



아쉬움이 남는 만큼 악착같이 올라가겠습니다.

다음 경기에서도 많은 응원 부탁드립니다.



We will not give up on going higher.

See you at our next match.



#T1WIN #T1Fighting #T1VALORANT [Masters Tokyo 2023: Group Stage Match 2 vs. NRG]아쉬움이 남는 만큼 악착같이 올라가겠습니다.다음 경기에서도 많은 응원 부탁드립니다.We will not give up on going higher.See you at our next match. [Masters Tokyo 2023: Group Stage Match 2 vs. NRG]아쉬움이 남는 만큼 악착같이 올라가겠습니다.다음 경기에서도 많은 응원 부탁드립니다.We will not give up on going higher. See you at our next match.#T1WIN #T1Fighting #T1VALORANT https://t.co/EKOZDVXJ5T

EDward Gaming have become the best Chinese team so far in the VCT circuit. They have showed up with big performances, with their unique playstyle focused on aggression. However, they have also been diligent and meticulous in their approach. The lineup has highly talented players, with Zheng "ZmjKK" Yongkang having made a name for himself at Masters Tokyo so far.

EDward Gaming have had two extremely close and exciting series'. They have truly showcased a level of talent capable of causing problems for any VCT team on a given day. Their huge upset against NAVI solidfied their status as a legitimate threat. EDward Gaming will be coming into this rematch versus T1 with momentum on their side.

This will be a closely contested series, just like their previous encounter a few days ago. Both teams have shown tenacity, clutch moments, and exceptional skill. EDward Gaming will be the slight favorites as the momentum and their explosive gameplay could prove to be enough to edge them past the Korean team on their second attempt.

Head-to-head

T1 and EDG have previously faced each other once, which was on the opening day of Masters Tokyo. The former were able to win the closely contested series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Recent results

T1's latest result at Masters Tokyo was a 1-2 loss against NRG in the winners match.

EDG's latest result at Masters Tokyo was a highly exciting 2-0 victory that handed Natus Vincere an early exit from the tournament.

Expected rosters

T1

Son "xeta" Seon-ho (IGL)

Seon-ho (IGL) Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beam

Sang-beam Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh

Seungmin Oh Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo

Jung-woo Lee "Carpe" Jae-hyeok

Jae-hyeok Yoon "Autumn" Eu-teum (Coach)

EDward Gaming

Guo "Haodong" Haodong (IGL)

Haodong (IGL) Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi

Shunzhi Wang "nobody" Senxu

Senxu Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang

Yongkang Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao

Zhao Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

VCT fans worldwide can watch the live broadcast of the deciding match between T1 and EDward Gaming on the official Valorant YouTube and Twitch channels. It will also be streamed in various regional languages, along with popular streamers hosting watch-parties.

T1 will face off against EDward Gaming on June 14, 2023, at 11:30 AM IST/8:00 AM CEST/11:00 PM PDT (June 11, 2023).

Poll : Who will qualify to VCT Masters Tokyo playoffs? T1 EDward Gaming 0 votes