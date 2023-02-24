T1 vs Furia Esports - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT LOCK//IN has reached its ninth day and is set to host Round 1 for the last four teams of Group Omega. Today's second matchup will pit South America’s Furia against the Pacific region’s T1 in a best-of-three series. The winner will advance to the Group Omega quarterfinals, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Group Alpha, which concluded on February 19, has already helped seed two of the best-performing teams into the playoffs, which currently has four slots, including two for Group Omega. As in the Alpha Group, the ongoing Group Omega phase of LOCK//IN will conclude with two semifinalist teams securing slots in the playoffs.

The next section of the article offers predictions for the upcoming Round 1 Group Omega matchup featuring Furia Esports and T1.

Furia Esports vs T1: Who will win the Group Omega Round 1 matchup in VCT LOCK//IN?

The ongoing VCT LOCK//IN has been full of surprises and disappointments so far. Thanks to the cut-throat single-elimination format, teams are forced to give their best in every single matchup that they play. As a result, many rosters performed incredibly well even though their fans weren’t very hopeful.

The final Round 1 Group Omega matchup in the large-scale LOCK//IN tournament will host an exciting inter-regional series, featuring Pacific against the Americas. Although FURIA is an established name on the VCT circuit, T1 is an unexposed team that's yet to make their mark in international Valorant.

Take a look at the predictions, head-to-head, and other details in the upcoming sections.

Predictions

Considering Furia’s experience from VCT 2021, the Brazilian team certainly has the upper hand in the upcoming series. Furia’s core, which consists of qck, Khalil, mazin, and dgzin, have been together since 2022’s Last Chance Qualifiers.

Following Valorant Champions 2022, Furia parted ways with Nozwerr and signed the incredibly talented mwzera for VCT 2023. The adjusted roster is likely to exhibit good team chemistry in today’s matchup.

T1, on the other hand, fields a completely new roster and is yet to prove their worth on the international stage. Talented players like Sayaplayer, munchkin, and xeta have valuable competitive experience to contribute towards the team’s success. However, being a newly made team in a VCT tournament always has its disadvantages, including the potential lack of synergy.

Since T1 and Furia feature players of the same nationalities (South Korea and Brazil), both teams shouldn’t face issues with in-game communication.

Head-to-head

FURIA and T1 haven't encountered each other in a professional game of Valorant before.

Recent results

Furia hasn't participated in any notable tournaments since Valorant Champions 2022. However, T1, in its latest form, has appeared in the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational event that was held in early 2023. Unfortunately, the SEA team couldn’t win their two games against The Guard and TSM.

Head-to-head and recent results (Image via vlr.gg)

At first glance, both teams seem to be neck and neck. It’s difficult to predict the outcome of today’s match based on just T1’s performance, when Furia hasn’t appeared in any public tournaments since their revamp. Nevertheless, Furia is the favored team for this matchup.

Potential lineups

Furia Esports

Gabriel “qck” Lima

Lima Khalil “Khalil” Schmidt

Schmidt Matheus “mazin” Araújo (IGL)

Araújo (IGL) Douglas “dgzin” Silva

Silva Leonardo “mwzera” Serrati

Serrati Carlos “Carlão” Mohn (Coach)

T1

Son “xeta” Seon-ho

Seon-ho Byeon “munchkin” Sang-beom (IGL)

Sang-beom (IGL) Joseph “Ban” Seungmin

Seungmin Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo

Jung-woo Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok

Jae-hyeok Yoon “Autumn” Eu-teum

Where to watch

Fans can watch T1 face Furia Esports in VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Group Omega's Round 1 matchup on February 24, 2023 at 12:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CEST/1:30 am IST, right after the highly anticipated Sentinels vs Fnatic matchup. All matches are livestreamed on the YouTube and Twitch channels of Valorant esports.

