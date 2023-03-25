Create

T1 vs Global Esports - VCT Pacific League 2023: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

By Sneh Jadhav
Modified Mar 25, 2023 12:47 IST
T1 vs Global Esports at VCT Pacific League (Image via Sportskeeda)
T1 vs Global Esports at VCT Pacific League (Image via Sportskeeda)

The VCT Pacific League is set to commence with ten franchised teams from the Pacific region competing against each other. The League Play, which is the group stage, will be the first stage of the tournament, with the top six teams from the table advancing to the Playoffs.

Here’s everything you need to know about VCT Pacific 2023 kicking off March 25 #VCT #VCTPacific #MakeWaves #VALORANT #VALORANTEsports https://t.co/by9UVgOhzG

In the Playoffs, the remaining teams will compete in a standard double elimination bracket to determine the top three teams that will qualify for Masters Tokyo. The VCT Pacific League is scheduled to start on March 25.

T1 vs Global Esports - Who will win this matchup on the first day of VCT Pacific League?

#VCTPacific is finally here! Catch you later today for our opening matches:18:00 GMT+9 | DRX vs ZETA21:00 GMT+9 | T1 vs GES📺 Twitch | riot.com/VCTPTwitch📺 YouTube | riot.com/VCTPYouTube📺 Facebook | riot.com/VCTPFacebook#MakeWaves https://t.co/OyAfhJ0qCi

Predictions

Global Esports had a great run in South Asia in the past. After franchising, the team saw a complete revamp as talented players from all around the globe were brought in to form the roster. The new roster was able to win one map against Team Vitality at LOCK//IN but was eventually eliminated from the tournament.

On the other hand, T1 started out competing in NA. It was only after franchising that the organization completely shifted to the Pacific region. Here, they brought in players from Cloud9, The Guard, and Crazy Racoon to form a stacked team.

This matchup is a tough one to call as both teams possess the firepower and strategic capabilities to emerge victorious. However, based on their recent performances, Global Esports may have a slight edge over T1 as they performed better than T1 at the LOCK//IN tournament.

It’s game day! We go up against @T1 in our first-ever #VCTPacific match.Who will come out on top?📺 Watch the match live on - riot.com/VCTPYouTube#GEFighting #MakeWaves https://t.co/nTTCvXJj5o

Head-to-head

This is the first time both these teams will be going up against each other.

Recent results

Global Esports' last match was at VCT LOCK//IN where they went up against EMEA's Team Vitality. Unfortunately, the team was eliminated in this first match itself as they lost 1-2 in the BO3 (Best of Three) series.

T1's last match was at VCT LOCK//IN where they played against the Brazilian team FURIA. Here, T1 lost to them 0-2 in the BO3 series and was eliminated in their first match as well.

T1 VALORANT standing tall at the VCT PACIFIC FACE OFF!👀VCT PACIFIC FACE OFF에서 듬직한 모습 뽐내고 온 T1 VALORANT 팀!👀@OfficialXETA @MUNCHKING_ @Ban_Val @Sayaplayer @carpe_ow @intr0w0w#T1WIN #T1Fighting #T1VALORANT https://t.co/BPKxJFJXPv

Potential lineups

Global Esports

  • Jordan "AYRIN" He
  • Park "Bazzi" Jun-ki
  • Kim "t3xture" Na-ra
  • Michael "WRONSKI" Wronski
  • Carla "Monyet" Nugraha

T1

  • Son "xeta" Seon-ho
  • Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beam
  • Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh
  • Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo
  • Lee "Carpe" Jae-hyeok

When and where to watch

Viewers can watch this match on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of VCT Pacific. Another option is to tune into the watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The matchup between Global Esports and T1 will be on Saturday, March 25, at 5 am PST/ 2 pm CET/ 6:30 pm IST.

Poll : Who will come out on top of this matchup?

T1

Global Esports

