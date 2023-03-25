T1 vs Global Esports - VCT Pacific League 2023: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The VCT Pacific League is set to commence with ten franchised teams from the Pacific region competing against each other. The League Play, which is the group stage, will be the first stage of the tournament, with the top six teams from the table advancing to the Playoffs.

In the Playoffs, the remaining teams will compete in a standard double elimination bracket to determine the top three teams that will qualify for Masters Tokyo. The VCT Pacific League is scheduled to start on March 25.

T1 vs Global Esports - Who will win this matchup on the first day of VCT Pacific League?

Predictions

Global Esports had a great run in South Asia in the past. After franchising, the team saw a complete revamp as talented players from all around the globe were brought in to form the roster. The new roster was able to win one map against Team Vitality at LOCK//IN but was eventually eliminated from the tournament.

On the other hand, T1 started out competing in NA. It was only after franchising that the organization completely shifted to the Pacific region. Here, they brought in players from Cloud9, The Guard, and Crazy Racoon to form a stacked team.

This matchup is a tough one to call as both teams possess the firepower and strategic capabilities to emerge victorious. However, based on their recent performances, Global Esports may have a slight edge over T1 as they performed better than T1 at the LOCK//IN tournament.

Head-to-head

This is the first time both these teams will be going up against each other.

Recent results

Global Esports' last match was at VCT LOCK//IN where they went up against EMEA's Team Vitality. Unfortunately, the team was eliminated in this first match itself as they lost 1-2 in the BO3 (Best of Three) series.

T1's last match was at VCT LOCK//IN where they played against the Brazilian team FURIA. Here, T1 lost to them 0-2 in the BO3 series and was eliminated in their first match as well.

Potential lineups

Global Esports

Jordan "AYRIN" He

Park "Bazzi" Jun-ki

Kim "t3xture" Na-ra

Michael "WRONSKI" Wronski

Carla "Monyet" Nugraha

T1

Son "xeta" Seon-ho

Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beam

Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo

Lee "Carpe" Jae-hyeok

When and where to watch

Viewers can watch this match on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of VCT Pacific. Another option is to tune into the watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The matchup between Global Esports and T1 will be on Saturday, March 25, at 5 am PST/ 2 pm CET/ 6:30 pm IST.

Poll : Who will come out on top of this matchup? T1 Global Esports 0 votes