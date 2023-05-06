Talon Esports vs Gen.G - VCT Pacific League 2023: Predictions, livestream details, results, and more

VCT Pacific League is about to enter its seventh week. The tournament, which started on April 25, 2023, has seen teams from across the Asia-Pacific region take each other on in some of the most intense games of Valorant that the region has seen in the game's relatively short history. With only two weeks left before the playoffs, the stakes are higher than ever.

May 6, 2023 is Day 19 of VCT Pacific. The first match of the day is set between Thailand's Talon Esports and South Korea's Gen.G. While Talon Esports has very little chance of making it into the playoffs, the match remains crucial for Gen.G. A win would allow them to maintain their second-seed status and potentially put them in contention for the first-seed position heading into the playoffs.

Talon Esports vs Gen.G: Who will win the first match of Week 7 of VCT Pacific 2023?

Predictions

Talon Esports came into VCT Pacific as one of the top contenders in the tournament after their LOCK//IN performance. However, they struggled to find their footing and establish a clear playstyle in the first half of the tournament. In the last two weeks, the team has shown signs of improvement and appears to be more organized and confident.

Gen.G, on the other hand, was much more of a dark horse coming into VCT Pacific League. The team held their ground against powerful opponents like Team Secret and T1. That being said, they looked quite shaky against Global Esports last week.

Today's series between Gen.G and Talon Esports is expected to be highly competitive, but given the higher stakes for Gen.G, they are likely to put everything they have into the match. Apart from this, their systematic playstyle should help them secure victory in today's series.

Head-to-head

These two teams are yet to face off against each other in an official VCT match yet.

Recent results

Talon Esports has lost five of the six matches they played in the Pacific League so far. Their only victory has been over ZETA DIVISION in Week 5, after which they lost to Paper Rex in Week 6.

Gen.G, on the other hand, is 4-2 when it comes to wins/losses in the tournament. Their two losses have come in the last two weeks against DRX in Week 5 and Global Esports in Week 6.

Potential lineups

Talon Esports

Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut (IGL)

Mahatthananuyut (IGL) Panyawat "Sushiboys" Subsiriroj

Subsiriroj Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard

Ngamsaard Apiwat " GarnetS " Apiraksukumal

" Apiraksukumal Jittana "JitBoyS" Nokngam

Nokngam Patiphan "Patt" Chaiwong

Chaiwong Yuttanagorn "Zeus" Kaewkongyai (Head Coach)

Gen.G

Kim "Meteor" Tae-O

Tae-O Yu "TS" Tae-seok (IGL)

Tae-seok (IGL) Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won

Seung-won Yeom "eKo" Wang-ryong

Wang-ryong Kim "Secret" Ha-jin

Ha-jin Ko "Sylvan" Young-su

Young-su Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Head Coach)

Where to watch

You can watch the match being streamed live with English commentary on the official Twitch or YouTube channels of VCT Pacific. For those looking for streams in Asian languages like Korean, Thai, or Japanese, you can tune into the respective region's official Valorant channels. You can also watch the match on watch parties hosted by popular streamers from across the world.

Talon Esports will battle Gen.G on May 6, 2023, at 1 am PDT/1:30 pm IST/5 pm KST/JST.

Results

Note: This section will be updated after the completion of the match.

