Team BcJ wins Valorant SMEAG Cup hosted by Babybay

The SMEAG Cup, organized by Box Fight Champ (BFC) and the Valorant player Andrej "Babybay" Francisty, witnessed Team BcJ's victory against Team Tarik.

BcJ had popular Valorant players from the North American region, such as Brendan "BcJ" Jensen, Bryce "PureR" Lovell, Shawn "Shawn" O'Riley, Ian "Tex" Botsch, and Jaccob "Yay" Whiteaker. It was the second SMEAG Cup win for both BcJ and Tex.

Previously, in the first season of the SMEAG Cup, they won the tournament under Team Corey.

SMEAG CUP #2 CONCLUDES WITH Team @T1BcJ taking the victory composed of @texerino , @yayFPS, @PureRedfish, and @Shawn12590 . BCJ and TEX are back to back champ champs. Thank you all for coming out it was a blast!! — FaZe babybay (@KING_BABYBAY) July 18, 2021

Thomas "Trippy" Schappy was the co-caster for the SMEAG Cup, along with Babybay. The event's second season had six teams participating: Team Corey, Team Zombs, Team Tarik, Team Shanks, Team BcJ, and Tower Esports.

There was a prize pool of $5000 to $3,500 for the winner and $1,500 for the runner-up.

Valorant SMEAG Cup schedule, result, and format

The SMEAG Cup schedule and results (Screengrab from Liquipedia)

The quarterfinals and semifinals of this Valorant tournament were played in the Best of One (Bo1) format, with the following schedule:

Quarterfinals

Team Zombs vs Team BcJ - Team BcJ qualified for the Semifinals

Team Shanks vs Esports Tower - Team Shanks qualified for Semifinals

Semifinals

Team Corey (SMEAG Cup Season 1 champion) vs Team BcJ - Team BcJ qualified for the finals

Team Tarik (SMEAG Cup Season 1 runner up) vs Team Shanks - Team Tarik qualified for Finals

Grand Final: Team BcJ vs Team Tarik

Team BcJ won the final with a 13-2 score in Valorant’s Haven map.

Valorant SMEAG Cup Finals: Team BCJ vs Team Tarik

MISS OUT ON THE SMEAG CUP??



CHECK OUT THIS HIGHLIGHT VID ON THE YOUTUBE :D https://t.co/sfmx7Mknik pic.twitter.com/2C9Hins7pq — FaZe babybay (@KING_BABYBAY) July 19, 2021

The final match between Team BcJ and Team Tarik was set at Haven. The former started the series as defenders and dominated their opponents by securing ten rounds in the first half, with Team Tarik securing two wins.

After switching sides, Team BcJ continued to dominate. They won three more games in the second half, with Team Tarik not getting a single win after the switch and losing the match. The match ended with a score of 13-2, with a big win for Team BcJ.

