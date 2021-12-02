Team ENVY vs X10 Esports: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details and more

Valorant Champions 2021 finally started on December 1 and 16 teams have qualified from different regions of the world. They will compete for the top-most position over the next two weeks. The first day was filled with action, and the tension between the teams will continue increasing as the days go by.

The third day will mark the opening matches for Group A. One of these matches will showcase the head-to-head fight between one North American giant, Team Envy, and one Thai giant, X10 Esports. The match will go live at 10.30 pm IST on Valorant’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. The other two matches on the same day will feature Acend and Vivo Keyd and the winners of Day 1 and Day 2 going head-to-head.

A double-elimination bracket format will be followed in the tournament’s group stages and teams will battle each other in a best-of-three series of matches. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the playoffs, which will then be carried out in a single-elimination format.

Teams qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Grand Finals will compete with each other in a best-of-five series of matches before one of them gets crowned as the winner.

Team ENVY and X10 Esports: Which team is likely to win the opening match at Valorant Champions 2021?

Predictions

December 3 will mark the first encounter between Team ENVY and X10 Esports and predicting the result is going to be difficult. ENVY is currently ranked number 3 in the North American circuit, while X10 is ranked number 14 in the Asia-Pacific Circuit.

Judging by the current form of both the teams, Team ENVY might emerge to be victorious. However, it should be kept in mind that both these teams have a lot of experience and with proper execution of starts and gunplay, X10 might be able to beat ENVY and emerge as the dark horse of Group A.

ENVY has pros like Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen, Austin "crashies" Roberts, Jacob "yay" Whiteaker backed by the brilliant minds of Pujan "FNS" Mehta and the head coach, Chet Singh. With a team like this, ENVY is easily one of the fan-favorites in Valorant Champions 2021.

However, X10 also has some exciting talent in its squad, such as Patiphan Chaiwong, Nutchapon "sScary" Matarat and Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard, who can easily turn the tables with their high IQ gameplay.

Head-to-head

The two teams haven't faced each other yet in the official tournament. It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious on the third day of Valorant Champions 2021.

Recent results

ENVY has been in great form lately. The North American side has won four out of five matches in all tournaments, while X10 has managed to win three out of five encounters in all tournaments.

Team ENVY vs X10 Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential roster for Team ENVY and X10 Esports in Valorant Champions 2021

Team ENVY

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Victor Wong

X10 Esports

Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut

Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard

Nutchapon "sScary" Matarat

Panyawat "Sushiboys" Subsiriroj

Patiphan Chaiwong

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fans will be able to enjoy the match between Team ENVY and X10 Esports live at 10.30 pm IST on Valorant’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Edited by Sabine Algur

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the match? Team ENVY X10 Esports 1 votes so far