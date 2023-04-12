Team Heretics vs NAVI - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

With Week 3 of the VCT EMEA League about to commence, all of the participating teams are currently competing in the Regular Season, which is essentially the group stage from where the top six teams will make it to the Playoffs stage. From the Playoffs, the top four teams will be qualified to compete in the upcoming Masters Tokyo.

On the final day of Week 2, fans got to witness two interesting matchups. The first one was between Karmine Corp and Team Liquid. Unfortunately, Karmine had one of their worst series in the ongoing league as they ended up losing the Bo3 (best-of-three) series to Team Liquid with a poor 0-2 scoreline.

The week's second matchup was between Giants Gaming and KOI, where Giants absolutely dominated KOI on the first map, Lotus, with a 13-1 win. Although the second map was much closer, Giants eventually closed it out with a 13-11 win, winning the Bo3 series 2-0. This article will take a closer look at the upcoming matchup between Team Heretics and NAVI in Week 3 of the VCT EMEA League.

Team Heretics vs NAVI - Who will open up Week 3 with a win in the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Team Heretics have struggled in the league so far. Out of the three matches that they've played, Heretics have only managed to win one of them. Furthermore, the team had a difficult time at VCT LOCK//IN and was eliminated in the first match itself.

NAVI, on the other hand, has been able to consistently stay at the top. Out of their three recent matches, NAVI has won two of them. Besides the ongoing league, the Ukrainian team had a great showing at LOCK//IN as they finished in third-fourth place.

The upcoming matchup will most likely favor NAVI as the team has been looking much better in comparison to Heretics. Furthermore, NAVI's FPX (FunPlus Phoenix) core has played together for much longer and has produced great results in the past.

Head-to-head

Interestingly, neither of these teams have faced each other before.

Recent results

Team Heretics' last match was in the VCT EMEA League against the defending champions, Fnatic. Unfortunately, they lost this Bo3 series 0-2 to Fnatic.

NAVI's last match was in the same VCT league against BBL Esports, who managed to put up a great fight. Nevertheless, NAVI emerged victorious at the end, winning the Bo3 series 2-0.

Potential lineups

Team Heretics

Ricardas " Boo " Lukasevicius (IGL)

" Lukasevicius (IGL) Oscar " Mixwell " Canellas

" Canellas Auni " AvovA " Chahade

" Chahade Aleksander " zeek " Zygmunt

" Zygmunt Cista " keloqz " Wassim

" Wassim Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Coach)

NAVI

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested viewers can watch this matchup on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of VCT EMEA. Another great way to watch this match is by tuning into the watch parties that are livestreamed by various streamers and pro Valorant players. The upcoming series is scheduled for Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 10:00 am PT/7:00 pm CET/11:30 pm IST.

