Team Heretics vs Paper Rex Valorant India Invitational: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant India Invitational by Galaxy Racer proceeds to its Grand Final matchup after three days of breathtaking matchups. Team Heretics will take on Paper Rex in a best-of-five series to determine the winners of this VCT//OFF SEASON tournament.

Six Valorant teams initially arrived at the GMR Arena in Hyderabad, India, to compete in the 3-day LAN finals of the tournament - Paper Rex, Team Secret, Rex Regum Qeon, GodSquad (Global Esports), BOOM Esports, Enigma Gaming, Bleed Esports, and Team Heretics.

After an intense set of group stage and semi-finals fixtures, only two teams remain in contention for the $50,000 winner's cheque.

Team Heretics vs Paper Rex: Who will emerge as the champions of Valorant India Invitational by Galaxy Racer?

Predictions

Both Team Heretics and Paper Rex will enter the Grand Final on equal footing. Team Heretics is one of Europe's top rosters and consists of some of the region's most reputed players. With the presence of established talent like Mixwell, Avova and Boo, and with the help of young talent like zeek and keloqz, Heretics is capable of toppling any team that opposes them.

While Team Heretics is renowned for their individual talent, PRX is known for its teamwork. The current Paper Rex roster has been playing together since early 2021 and has gone on to achieve wonders at all the major events in VCT 2022.

Two of PRX's most mechanically gifted talents, f0rsakeN and Jinggg, are the highlight of the team. However, players like d4v41 and mindfreak, and the team's in-game leader Benkai, have made their mark on the Valorant community through their performances in VCT last year.

Team Heretics may be on par with Paper Rex in terms of skill. However, taking into consideration various factors like past performances, LAN experience and team chemistry, Paper Rex can be considered the favorites to win this match.

Head-to-head

Team Heretics and Paper Rex are yet to play against each other in an official Valorant fixture. That being said, fans of both teams will be excited to see the two sides face-off for the first time in a LAN setup.

Recent results

In the matches leading up to the Grand Final of the Valorant India Invitational, Team Heretics defeated Rex Regum Qeon and Enigma Gaming, while losing their last Group Stage best-of-one to Team Secret. Heretics then defeated Bleed Esports to claim a spot in the Grand Final.

In the Group Stage, Paper Rex managed to secure victories over GodSquad and BOOM Esports, with their only defeat coming against Bleed Esports. PRX then defeated Team Secret in the semi-finals to reach the final stage of the tournament.

Potential lineups

Team Heretics

Wassim "keloqz" Cista

Cista Óscar " mixwell " Colocho

" Colocho Aleksander " zeek " Zygmunt

" Zygmunt Ričardas " Boo " Lukaševičius (IGL)

" Lukaševičius (IGL) Auni " AvovA " Chahade

" Chahade Neil " neilzinho " Finlay (Head Coach)

" Finlay (Head Coach) Brandon "weber" Weber (Coach)

Paper Rex

Benedict "Benkai" Tan (IGL)

Tan (IGL) Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie

Jing Jie Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Rusyaidee Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested viewers can check out Galaxy Racer India's official YouTube channel to watch the Valorant India Invitational live. Team Heretics will play against Paper Rex in a Bo5 matchup on November 20, 2022 at 7.30 am CEST / 12.00 pm IST.

