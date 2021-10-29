Team Liquid players will guide enthusiastic players in the professional world of Valorant in Dell Futurist Gaming Masterclass

Dell, the renowned PC manufacturer and the parent company of gaming-focused brand Alienware, has organized the Dell Futurist Gaming Valorant tournament to guide amateur players in India to rise up and create a name for themselves in the professional Valorant industry.

Valorant has grown to be one of the top competitive esports not only in India, but across the world as well. With professional teams and organizations frequenting top-tier tournaments, India has a thriving Valorant esports community that seems to be growing every day.

Dell Futurist Gaming is developing a space where youngsters are encouraged to develop opportunities where they can convert their passion for gaming into a profession.

The Dell Futurist is a springboard for youth to make their passion their career with the help of subject matter experts such as India’s #1 pro esports athlete, Ankit "V3nom" Panth, and industry partners like Netflix, all while keeping the latest technology at its core.

Dell Futurist Gaming Masterclass brings a unique opportunity for young players to learn from the professional players of Team Liquid

The Dell Futurist campaign expands across multiple domains, from gaming to cinema to sustainable technology. In each of these sectors, Dell is leveraging social media and an intricate network of Dell Campassadors to act as an enabler of new-age career options.

Dell, in partnership with The Esports Club, has organized the Dell Futurist Gaming tournament. In addition to the substantial cash prize pool, players will also have an opportunity to learn from the best, the professional Valorant players of Team Liquid.

From mentoring sessions to tournaments, Dell Futurist Gaming has been at the forefront of the esports industry and aims to help amateur players in India rise up the ranks and create a name in the Valorant esports industry. Dell Futurist Gaming is all about passion for gaming and Dell is making new professional choices to guide players in the right direction. More than 200 teams are participating in the upcoming Dell Futurist Gaming Valorant Tournament.

Dell Futurist Gaming (Image by Sportskeeda)

World-famous esports personalities such as Jonas “AverageJonas” Navarsete, Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield, Jake “Bacon9” Lloyd, and Ankit “V3nom” Panth will be closely associated with the event. In the Dell Futurist Gaming Masterclass, professional Valorant players of Team Liquid will guide young players to have a deeper understanding of the game’s mechanics.

The different topics of the Dell Futurist Gaming Masterclass are as follows,

Esports Basics - The basics on what’s important for esports athletes such as schedules, practice, and a healthy lifestyle

Valorant 101 - Basic understanding of the game including the different game modes and the agents.

- Basic understanding of the game including the different game modes and the agents. Agents & Roles - A deep dive into a few agents and their roles, Astra (Controller), Sova (Initiator), and Sage (Sentinel).

- A deep dive into a few agents and their roles, Astra (Controller), Sova (Initiator), and Sage (Sentinel). Map Basics - Understanding of the map layout and how to utilize it with Split, Haven, and Icebox

- Understanding of the map layout and how to utilize it with Split, Haven, and Icebox Utility Management - How to manage abilities and their usage better

- How to manage abilities and their usage better Weapons & Economy - Understanding when to buy, force buy, and sharing economy for half buys

