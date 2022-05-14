Team Liquid vs BIG: VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Group B Week 1 - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage started last night where top 12 teams of EMEA are competing for their slot in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Team Liquid is ready to start their campaign against BIG tonight. The two teams are bunched in Group B and are ready to start their campaign with a win tonight.

Team Liquid vs BIG: Who will start their VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers campaign with a win tonight?

Team Liquid and BIG will play a best-of-three series tonight to kick-start their campaigns.

Predictions

Considering the current form and firepower, Team Liquid is definitely the favorite to win the series tonight. The mechanical skillset and experience of the team will be instrumental in today's series.

When a team has the talented brother duo of Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom and Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom, as well as Travis "L1NK" Mendoza, they can accomplish wonders. These players had the potential of changing the narrative of the game single-handedly in their days.

Meanwhile, BIG is one of the most underrated teams in the competition. It possesses a lot of potential with some highly exciting young talents. Additionally, the team recently signed Alessio "musashi" Xhaferi and Niels "luckeRRR" Jasiek to its roster for Stage 2.

It will be interesting to see how BIG performs with these new additions to the team.

Head-to-head matches

The two teams have faced each other twice in the past, with Team Liquid winning both games by a comprehensive margin.

Recent results

Both teams have struggled to perform at their fullest potential recently. Both have won just two of their last five games across all competitions.

Team Liquid and BIG recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

Team Liquid:

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Travis “L1NK” Mendoza

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

BIG:

Alessio "musashi" Xhaferi

Xhaferi Nico "Obnoks" Garczarczyk

Niels "luckeRRR" Jasiek

Ceyhun Aslan

Karel "Twisten" Ašenbrener

When and where to watch?

The match between Team Liquid and BIG in the VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Group Stage will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on May 14 from 10.30 PM IST.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the match? Team Liquid BIG 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan