Team Liquid vs Fancy United Esports - AfreecaTV Valorant League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The AfreecaTV Valorant League, a component of Riot's Pacific OFF//SEASON events, is set to commence. The in-person tournament will bring together participating teams in a LAN setting. The group stage, which will feature eight teams in a double-elimination format, will be played from December 5 to 8. The top four will then progress to the playoffs on December 9 and 10, culminating in a grand final where a $25,000 prize is up for grabs.

Fans are in for an exciting spectacle as favorites Team Liquid and Fancy United Esports prepare to engage in a promising showdown during AVL 2023.

Team Liquid vs Fancy United Esports: Who will win the Group B opening matchup of the AfreecaTV Valorant League?

Predictions

Team Liquid seem to lack a solid team dynamic after three out of five members from their 2023 season roster departed during the roster mania. They have now enlisted two former Fnatic players, Enzo "Enzo" Mestari and James "Mistic" Orfila, along with Georgio "Keiko" Sanassy, who is getting his first opportunity in tier 1 Valorant.

Meanwhile, Fancy United Esports, arguably the top Vietnamese esports team that joined Valorant in early 2021, face the challenge of proving themselves against Team Liquid. In contrast to their opponents, Fancy United's core roster, consisting of Đinh Đình "YESicaN" Đạt, Hoàng Ngọc "f1cio" Sơn, and Phan Văn "gin" Gin, has remained intact since 2022.

"YESicaN" is widely regarded as the best in-game leader in the APAC region, excelling as a leader and individually while showcasing strong team dynamics.

Nevertheless, the individual skill of each player on Team Liquid could be the decisive factor, tipping the odds in their favor.

Head-to-head

The inaugural face-off in Group B of the AfreecaTV Valorant League will see Team Liquid and Fancy United Esports go head-to-head for the first time against each other.

Recent results

Team Liquid will have the opportunity to assess their overhauled roster as they return to competitive Valorant in AVL 2023. This marks their first appearance since their elimination by Loud in the group stages of the VCT 2023: Champions event.

Fancy United Esports have encountered a less-than-ideal beginning to this tournament. Despite entering as the higher seed in the Showmatch, they failed to secure a victory on any individual map, succumbing to Xerxia Esports and Made in Thailand in a comprehensive sweep.

Team lineups

Fancy United Esports

Đinh Đình " YESicaN" Đạt (IGL)

Đạt (IGL) Nguyễn Văn "Suka" Tiến

Tiến Lư Tiến " Crus" Huy

Huy Hoàng Ngọc " f1cio" Sơn

Sơn Phan Văn "gin" Gin

Gin Phan Anh "Kawa" Huy (Coach)

Team Liquid

Enzo "Enzo" Mestari (IGL)

Mestari (IGL) Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Olkkonen Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Akhmetshin James "Mistic" Orfila

Orfila Georgio "Keiko" Sanassy

Sanassy Nico "Harmii" Harms

Harms Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

Where to watch

Competitive esports enthusiasts can watch the official matches exclusively on AfreecaTV. Team Liquid will take on Fancy United Esports on December 6, 2023, at 12 am PST / 9 am CET/1:30 pm IST.

