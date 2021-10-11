Team Liquid vs One Breath Gaming Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA LCQ: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) will bring the final team to qualify for the Champions from the region.

VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier started on October 10 with eight teams fighting for the last Valorant Champions 2021 spot. Fans are excited about the region's final battle and witness which team emerges as one of the best in the world. The competition has grown harder, as only the winner will be qualified, whereas the rest have to end their VCT journey for this year.

Team Liquid and One Breath Gaming will compete against each other in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier Upper Bracket Round 1. The winning team will advance to the second round.

Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers:

Team Liquid vs One Breath Gaming

Head-to-Head

Team Liquid and One Breath Gaming have played against each other once in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Challengers Playoffs. Team Liquid defeated One Breath with a 2-0 scoreline.

However, it will be intriguing to witness the teams clashing for a second time, and see who wins.

Recent matchup details

The last time Team Liquid played was in the VCT Stage 3 EMEA Challengers Playoffs, where they won two matches out of the four games played. Meanwhile, One Breath Gaming has recently played Meta Open Valorant, winning two out of three matches.

Fans are excited to witness how the match between the two teams turns out in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier Upper Bracket Round 1.

Team Liquid vs One Breath Gaming head to head and recent match details (Image via VLR.gg)

Predictions

Team Liquid will face One Breath Gaming once again on the Valorant Champions Tour. Last time, Team Liquid won by a 0-2 scoreline. Moreover, it is considered one of the top Valorant teams in the world by many fans. Thus, there are high chances for the team to defeat One Breath Gaming.

However, it's still unpredictable because One Breath Gaming went through an entire roster change in the last couple of months. The team could potentially give a tough competition to Team Liquid. Nevertheless, Team Liquid's new addition, Nivera in place of Kryptix, will also be one of the aspects to look out for in the matchup.

Livestream

Team Liquid vs. One Breath Gaming's Qualifier Upper Bracket Round 1 match in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels from 22:30 IST on October 11, 2021.

Rosters of Team Liquid and One Breath Gaming for Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifiers

Team Liquid

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Travis “L1NK” Mendoza

Dom “soulcas” Sulca

One Breath Gaming

Igor "Lee" Lee

Vladislav "mines" Kuzminykh

Diyar "spellfull" Issakhanov

Andrey "BRAVEAFb0Y" Gorchakov

Stanislav "Sp1ke" Koshel

