Team Liquid vs Team Heretics - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is about to head into Week 4. The week will begin with a matchup between Team Liquid and Team Heretics. Both these teams have struggled to perform on stage so far but possess a lot of potentials to make it to the top. The teams are currently competing in the Regular Season, from where the top six will head into the Playoffs. In the Playoffs, the top four will make their way to Masters Tokyo.

Week 3 ended with two matchups. The first was between Giants Gaming and BBL Esports. Giants won the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0. The second matchup had a similar fate as Team Vitality got a comfortable 2-0 win against Karmine Corp.

Team Liquid vs. Team Heretics - Who will open Week 4 with a win in the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Team Liquid formed one of the most stacked rosters in the EMEA region. However, the team hasn't performed the best yet. At VCT LOCK//IN, Liquid was eliminated in the first match itself. They have won two out of their four games in the league.

On the other hand, Team Heretics brought players from G2, Acend, etc.. to form a dangerous squad. Unfortunately, the team hasn't been able to produce great results. At LOCK//IN, Heretics got knocked out in their first series. Heretics have won only one match out of the four in the league.

The matchup will likely favor Team Liquid, as they have looked better in the league than Heretics. Despite both teams performing similarly at LOCK//IN, Team Liquid has started to find its groove and perform better.

Thank you to everyone cheering for us Today was a challenging match but we gave our all.ggs to @FNATIC very well playedThank you to everyone cheering for us Today was a challenging match but we gave our all. ggs to @FNATIC very well played Thank you to everyone cheering for us 💙 https://t.co/KewfZpnPZX

Head-to-head

Both these teams have faced each other multiple times in the past. The latest was during the Red Bull Home Ground #3 in 2022, where Team Liquid won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Team Liquid's most recent match was against the defending champions, Fnatic, in the VCT EMEA League, where they lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

Team Heretics' last match was in the VCT EMEA league, where they faced off against NAVI. They lost the BO3 series by 2-1.

#VamosHeretics | #THWIN | #VCTEMEA We fall 1-2 against @natusvincere Far from the VCT start we wanted, we'll work our hardest to turn it around.Thank you for your support. We fall 1-2 against @natusvincere. Far from the VCT start we wanted, we'll work our hardest to turn it around.Thank you for your support. #VamosHeretics | #THWIN | #VCTEMEA https://t.co/YrIqhP0piu

Potential Lineups

Team Liquid

Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen (IGL)

" Olkkonen (IGL) Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin Saif " Sayf " Jibraeel

" Jibraeel Igor " Redgar " Vlasov

" Vlasov Dom " soulcas " Sulcas

" Sulcas Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

Team Heretics

Ricardas " Boo " Lukasevicius (IGL)

" Lukasevicius (IGL) Oscar " m1xwell " Canellas

" Canellas Auni " AvovA " Chahade

" Chahade Aleksander " zeek " Zygmunt

" Zygmunt Cista " keloqz " Wassim

" Wassim Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch this match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA or tune into the watch parties done by streamers and pro players. The matchup will occur on Wednesday, April 19, at 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST.

