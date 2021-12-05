Team Secret vs Crazy Raccoon: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions will kick off their very first elimination match between Crazy Raccoon and Team Secret after losing against Team Viking and Gambit, respectively.

While Team Viking and Gambit go up the group stage, the other two teams from Group C would be fighting to stay in the tournament by winning over the other. Whichever team manages to succeed in the Elimination Match will have a second chance to advance to the main tournament bracket by winning the Decider match.

The question remains which team will be going to the Decider Match to redeem themselves in the Group C of Valorant Champions 2021.

Team Secret vs Crazy Raccoon: Which team will win the battle in the Valorant Champions 2021?

Team Secret will be facing Crazy Raccoon in the Elimination Match of Valorant Champions 2021 after a saddening defeat against Gambit Esports on Day 2 of the tournament.

Both teams will face each other to determine who will continue their journey in the Valorant Champions and make it to the playoffs after finishing the Group Stage.

Prediction

Both teams have lost one match in the Valorant Champions 2021 but have performed quite well to give a good fight in Group C.

While Crazy Raccoon has managed to keep a nine-round disparity in the overall bracket, however, they haven’t managed to win a single map in the Valorant Champions 2021. On the other hand, Team Secret managed to win one map against Gambit Esports, even though their round disparity is a bit higher than Crazy Raccoon.

So to pick from either of the two, it is pretty likely Team Secret would be giving a good fight to Crazy Raccoon and win this match.

Head-to-head

Both sides have never faced each other in any Valorant tournament by far, so it would be interesting to see how the match between the two plays out.

Recent results

Out of the last five matches, Team Secret has managed to secure two wins, while Crazy Raccoon has managed to win only one.

Team Secret vs Crazy Raccoon recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential roster of Team Secret and Crazy Raccoon for Valorant Champions 2021

Team Secret

Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza

Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan

Jessie “JessieVash” Cuyco

Kevin “Dispenser” Te

Riley “witz” Go

Crazy Raccoon

Park “Bazzi” Jun-ki

An “Medusa” Min-cheol

Teppei “ade” Kuno

Hideki “ Fisker” Sasaki

Yusuke “neth” Matsuda

When and where to watch

Fans who are interested in seeing the match between Team Secret and Crazy Raccoon in Valorant Champions 2021 can tune in to Valorant Champions Tours’ Twitch and YouTube channel. The game will be broadcast live on December 5, 7.30 pm IST/ 15.00 CET/ 9.00 EST/ 6.00 PST.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar