Team Vitality vs Team Heretics - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is in its last week of the Regular Season. The franchised teams will now be working hard towards getting wins to secure themselves a spot in the Playoffs, where the top four teams will qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo. Fnatic's win at LOCK//IN gave EMEA an extra slot for the Masters event. Week 8 Day 2 has two matches lined up, and one of them is between Team Heretics and Team Vitality.

Week 8 opened with a matchup between the two EMEA titans, Fnatic and NAVI. While many expected the contest to be a lot closer, Fnatic ended the match quickly by winning the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0, making them the only team in the franchise league to have an undefeated run.

Team Vitality vs Team Heretics - Who will outperform the other in this VCT EMEA League match?

Predictions

Team Vitality had a great showing at VCT LOCK//IN and they have continued to produce more decent performances in the league. So far, the team has won three out of eight matches in the EMEA League.

Team Heretics have struggled to show up in 2023. They were eliminated in their first match at VCT LOCK//IN and have only been able to win two out of six matches in the VCT EMEA League.

The matchup favors Team Vitality as they have performed better compared to Heretics. Given the latter's roster problem, Vitality should be able to walk away with a win. They very desperately need the win against Heretics to qualify for the Playoffs.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other a couple of times before. The most recent was during the Red Bull Home Ground #3 in 2022, where Team Vitality won the BO3 series 2-0.

Recent results

Team Vitality's most recent match in the league was against Giants Gaming. They lost the BO3 series 1-2.

Team Heretics' recent match in the league was against KOI, and they also lost their BO3 series by 1-2.

Potential Lineups

Team Vitality

Jokūbas "ceNder" Labutis

Labutis Santeri " BONECOLD " Sassi (IGL)

" Sassi (IGL) Michał " MOLSI " Łącki

" Łącki Tomas " Destrian " Linikas

" Linikas Karel " Twisten " Ašenbrener

" Ašenbrener Salah "Salah" Barakat (Coach)

Team Heretics

Ricardas " Boo " Lukasevicius (IGL)

" Lukasevicius (IGL) Oscar " m1xwell " Canellas

" Canellas Auni " AvovA " Chahade

" Chahade Brandon " weber " Weber

" Weber Cista " keloqz " Wassim

" Wassim Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Coach)

When and where to watch

You can watch the match on VCT EMEA League's official YouTube and Twitch channels, and also check out the watch parties held by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Thursday, May 18, at 9 am PT/ 6 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST.

