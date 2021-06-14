Create
TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 2: Enigma Gaming beat Samurai Esports and The Esports Team won against Team Fangs

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 2 Results (Image via TEC)
Rishab Chakladar
ANALYST
News
Modified 1 hr ago

Enigma Gaming and The Esports Team both had a great start to their TEC Gauntlet Season 1 journeys with victories.

Fans have witnessed two matches in Group B, where Enigma Gaming faced Samurai Esports, and Team Fangs went up against The Esports Team.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 2 results

Enigma Gaming vs Samurai Esports:

Enigma Gaming faced Samurai Esports in the first match of Day 2 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 in a best-of-three tie. The three selected maps for the matchup were:

  • Haven
  • Ascent
  • Bind
Enigma Gaming vs Samurai Esports Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 1: Haven

Enigma Gaming started the game as the aggressor and secured 7 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Samurai Esports took the next 4 rounds. However, Enigma Gaming secured 6 more rounds and took the lead in the tie.

Enigma Gaming 13-9 Samurai Esports

Enigma Gaming vs Samurai Esports Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 2: Ascent

Enigma Gaming started as a defender and dominated the first half securing 10 rounds in their favor. Samuari Esports was not able to secure a single round in the second half. However, Enigma Gaming secured 3 more rounds and won their first match in TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Enigma Gaming 13-2 Samurai Esports

Enigma Gaming vs Samurai Esports Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Team Fangs vs The Esports Team:

Team Fangs faced The Esports Team in the second match of day 2 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. The three maps that were selected for today's match up were:

  • Ascent
  • Split
  • Haven
Team Fangs vs The Esports Team Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 1: Ascent

Team Fangs started the game as defenders and dominated the first half securing 8 rounds. After the side swap, The Esports Team won the next 7 rounds. However, Team Fangs secured 5 more rounds and took the lead in the tie.

Team Fangs 13-11 The Esports Team

Team Fangs vs The Esports Team Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 2: Split

The Esports Team started the game as defenders and dominated the first half securing 8 rounds for themselves. Team Fangs won 2 rounds after the side swap. However, The Esports Team secured 5 more rounds in their favor and equalized the tie.

Team Fangs 6-13 The Esports Team

Team Fangs vs The Esports Team Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 3: Haven

The Esports Team started as defenders and secured 7 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Team Fangs secured 6 rounds in their favor. However, The Esports Team secured 6 more rounds and won their first match of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign with a 2-1 scoreline.

Team Fangs 11-13 The Esports Team

Team Fangs vs The Esports Team Map 3 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
TEC Gauntlet Season 1 looks to be building up to a great event with both Enigma Gaming and The Esports Team battling it out and putting on a great show for the fans. Other teams will surely want to continue this momentum in the future.

Edited by david.benjamin
Esports Valorant India
