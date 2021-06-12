TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 1: True Rippers and Velocity Gaming started the campaign with a victory

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 kicks off today with True Rippers and Velocity Gaming claiming their first wins of the campaign, beating Kuch Bhi and ROG Academy respectively.

A total of 16 teams qualified for the Regular Season of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. Teams were divided into two groups in a group of eight.

Today, fans have witnessed two matches in Group B, where True Rippers faced Kuch Bhi, and Velocity Gaming went on against ROG Academy.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 1 results

True Rippers vs Kuch Bhi

True Rippers faced Kuch Bhi in the first match of the Group-B tie of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 in a best-of-three tie.

The three maps that were selected for the match were:

Ascent

Haven

Split

True Rippers vs Kuch Bhi Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

True Rippers started the match as the defenders on Ascent and secured six rounds in the first-half. Kuch Bi also took six rounds in its favor in the second half and sent the match into overtime.

In overtime, True Rippers took three rounds in their favor, whereas Kuch Bhi was able to secure just one round. True Rippers won the match and took the lead in the tie.

True Rippers 15-13 Kuch Bhi

True Rippers vs Kuch Bhi Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Haven

Kuch Bhi started the match as the aggressor and secured seven rounds in its favor. After the side swap, True Rippers came back stronger and secured eight rounds in its favor. However, Kuch Bhi was able to secure just four rounds in the second half and lost the match as well as their first game of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

True Rippers 13-11 Kuch Bhi

True Rippers vs Kuch Bhi Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

ROG Academy vs Velocity Gaming

ROG Academy faced Velocity Gaming in the second match of Day 1. The three maps that were selected for today's match up were:

Icebox

Bind

Split

Map 1: Icebox

ROG Academy started the game as attackers and took the lead in the first half, securing seven rounds in its favor. After the side's swap, Velocity Gaming came back stronger and secured eight rounds in its favor. However, ROG Academy was only able to secure two rounds and lost the match.

ROG Academy 9-13 Velocity Gaming

ROG Academy vs Velocity Gaming Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Bind

Velocity Gaming started the game on the defending side and dominated the first half, securing nine rounds in its favor. After the side's swap, ROG secured just two rounds. However, Velocity Gaming secured four more rounds in its favor and won the first match of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

ROG Academy vs Velocity Gaming Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

True Rippers and Velocity Gaming both started their TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaigns with flawless victories. It will be interesting to see how they maintain their momentum in the future.

