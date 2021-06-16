TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 3: Team Inazuma and Global Esports started the campaign with a victory

Team Inazuma and Global Esports, both started their TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign with a victory.
Fans have witnessed two matches in Group A, where Team Inazuma faced Team Insignia, and Global Esports went up against Tempest.
TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 3 results
Team Inazuma vs Team Insignia
Team Inazuma faced Team Insignia in the first match of Day 3 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 in a best-of-three tie. The three selected maps for the matchup were:
- Icebox
- Ascent
- Haven
Map 1: Icebox
Team Insignia started the game as the defenders and dominated the first half securing 9 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Inazuma secured 2 rounds. However, Team Insignia secured 4 more rounds and took the lead in the tie.
Team Inazuma 5-13 Team Insignia
Map 2: Ascent
Team Inazuma started the game as the defenders and dominated the first half securing 9 rounds for themselves. In the second half, Team Insignia was able to win just one round. However, Team Inazuma secured 4 more rounds and equalized the tie.
Team Inazuma 13-4 Team Insignia
Map 3: Haven
Team Inazuma started the game as the aggressor and secured 9 rounds in the first half. After the side's swap, Team Insignia secured 6 round in their favor. However, Team Inazuma secured 4 more rounds and their first match in TEC Gauntlet Season 1.
Team Inazuma 13-9 Team Insignia
Tempest vs Global Esports:
Teampest faced Global Esports in the second match of day 3 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. The three maps that were selected for today's match up were:
- Ascent
- Split
- Bind
Map 1: Ascent
Global Esports started the game as the defenders and secured 7 rounds in the first half. In the second half, Tempest secured 4 rounds for themselves. However, Global Esports took 6 more rounds and took the lead in the tie.
Tempest 9-13 Global Esports
Map 2: Split
Global Esports started the game as the aggressor and secured 7 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Tempest took 4 rounds for themselves. However, Global Esports took 6 more rounds and won their first series in TEC Gauntlet Season 1 with a 2-0 scoreline.
Tempest 9-13 Global Esports
Team Inazuma and Global Esports both started their TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaigns with a victory. It will be interesting to see how they maintain their momentum in the future.