TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 3: Team Inazuma and Global Esports started the campaign with a victory

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 3 Results (Image via TEC)
Rishab Chakladar
ANALYST
News
Modified 19 min ago

Team Inazuma and Global Esports, both started their TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign with a victory.

Fans have witnessed two matches in Group A, where Team Inazuma faced Team Insignia, and Global Esports went up against Tempest.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 3 results

Team Inazuma vs Team Insignia

Team Inazuma faced Team Insignia in the first match of Day 3 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 in a best-of-three tie. The three selected maps for the matchup were:

  • Icebox
  • Ascent
  • Haven
Team Inazuma vs Team Insignia Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 1: Icebox

Team Insignia started the game as the defenders and dominated the first half securing 9 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Inazuma secured 2 rounds. However, Team Insignia secured 4 more rounds and took the lead in the tie.

Team Inazuma 5-13 Team Insignia

Map 2: Ascent

Team Inazuma started the game as the defenders and dominated the first half securing 9 rounds for themselves. In the second half, Team Insignia was able to win just one round. However, Team Inazuma secured 4 more rounds and equalized the tie.

Team Inazuma 13-4 Team Insignia

Team Inazuma vs Team Insignia Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 3: Haven

Team Inazuma started the game as the aggressor and secured 9 rounds in the first half. After the side's swap, Team Insignia secured 6 round in their favor. However, Team Inazuma secured 4 more rounds and their first match in TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Team Inazuma 13-9 Team Insignia

Team Inazuma vs Team Insignia Map 3 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Tempest vs Global Esports:

Teampest faced Global Esports in the second match of day 3 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. The three maps that were selected for today's match up were:

  • Ascent
  • Split
  • Bind
Tempest vs Global Esports Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 1: Ascent

Global Esports started the game as the defenders and secured 7 rounds in the first half. In the second half, Tempest secured 4 rounds for themselves. However, Global Esports took 6 more rounds and took the lead in the tie.

Tempest 9-13 Global Esports

Tempest vs Global Esports Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Map 2: Split

Global Esports started the game as the aggressor and secured 7 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Tempest took 4 rounds for themselves. However, Global Esports took 6 more rounds and won their first series in TEC Gauntlet Season 1 with a 2-0 scoreline.

Tempest 9-13 Global Esports

Tempest vs Global Esports Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Team Inazuma and Global Esports both started their TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaigns with a victory. It will be interesting to see how they maintain their momentum in the future.

Edited by Gautham Balaji
Esports Valorant India
