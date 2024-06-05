"Thank f*** Breeze is gone": Fans are looking forward to new Valorant map arriving soon

A new Valorant map is set to be unveiled at VCT Masters Shanghai. The current map pool is also scheduled for a change with the rolling out of patch 8.11 on June 11, 2024, right after the ending of the VCT event. The new map will be a part of the pool, which will also bring back the beloved Haven into the game. Fans on Reddit were rather pleased to know about the new map allegedly called Abyss.

Some fans were excited to see a few maps in the current rotation be phased out, such as Breeze and Split. A Reddit user replied to a post informing the Valorant community about the new Valorant map and the map rotation. They were glad to see Breeze leaving as they said:

"Thank f*** Breeze is gone."

Reddit user against Breeze

In the meantime, other players had a bone to pick with the other maps in the pool right now. One particular Valorant player was rather sick with how often Split would appear in games and it was making the game monotonous to them.

Fan against Split

However, while Split and Breeze are exiting the pool, maps like Ascent are still in it and for some players, it feels like these maps have been around forever. One Reddit user took to the internet to note how Ascent is somehow always in rotation. This also remains true with the upcoming match rotation.

Ascent Valorant

A few players in the comment section liked playing on the map Breeze. While their opinion may not strike true to many, it still makes a difference knowing that for some players, Breeze matters more than the other maps.

While some fans were happy to see the old maps go out of rotation, some were just excited to see the new Valorant map come into being. Many began theorizing what the map would look like and what interesting gimmick it would have.

A Valorant fan speculated if the new Valorant map will have multiple low-ground and high-ground areas. This would provide a certain verticality to the map that has not been seen on any map before except for perhaps on Icebox to a certain extent.

The new Valorant map initially leaked as "Bastion"

A visual of a new Valorant map was leaked on Reddit three months ago by user Impossible_Ad1362. The new map was reportedly named "Bastion" and the user had found a wallpaper of the map from Valorant's database.

However, the visuals from Bastion and the ones from Abyss seem starkly different. It is possible that "Bastion" was a codename for Abyss and that both the maps are the same.

Alternatively, the earlier leaked visual could be from a TDM match. However, the timing of both leaks being close together is certainly suggestive of the fact that they could potentially be the same map.