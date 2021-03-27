The Esports Club returns with the third season of Valorant Invitational

The Esports Club has officially announced the third and final season of the TEC Invitational Valorant.

In partnership with LG Ultragear, The Esports Club organized the first season of Invitational Valorant back in January 2021. The second season took place in February 2021.

Prepare for Battle! The forces have returned!!! Here is a glimpse of the top 8 teams ready to battle it out for glory in the last season of the LG Ultragear TEC Invitational Valorant Season 3 Powered by @HyperX and Broadcast Partner @booyahindia !@playVALORANTsa @UltraGearGaming pic.twitter.com/lClt5gFOjG — TheEsportsClub (@TheEsportsClub1) March 26, 2021

The Esports Club has also revealed the eight teams that have been invited to participate in the tournament. The teams include two-time champion Global Esports and fan-favorite Team Mahi.

The tournament is all set to kick off on 27th March, with a standard double-elimination bracket and a prize pool of ₹3,00,000/-.

Valorant Invitational Season 3

The third season of the TEC Invitational Valorant is being organized in partnership with LG Ultragear. HyperX and BOOYAH! are the official broadcast partners.

The entire tournament will be streamed live on The Esports Club's YouTube and BOOYAH! accounts.

Welcome back to the Last Season of The LG UltraGear TEC Invitational Valorant Season 3 Powered by HyperX and Broadcast Partner Booyah. The top 5 teams have retained their slot from the last Invitational!@PlayVALORANT @playVALORANTsa @UltraGearGaming @HyperX @booyahindia pic.twitter.com/poRrlPT3Qs — TheEsportsClub (@TheEsportsClub1) March 25, 2021

Invited Teams for Valorant Invitational Season 3, Image by Liquipedia.net

The eight teams that have been invited to participate in the third season of the Valorant Invitational are as follows:

Enigma Gaming

Force One

Global Esports

Patel Esports

Rebellious Gaming

S8ul Esports

Samurai Esports

Team Mahi

Here are the full rosters for the first 4 invited teams! Who do you think has what it takes to be the champion of the last LG Ultragear TEC Invitational Valorant Season 3?@PlayVALORANT @playVALORANTsa @UltraGearGaming @HyperX @booyahindia #TECInvitational pic.twitter.com/yTv8leV9bv — TheEsportsClub (@TheEsportsClub1) March 26, 2021

Here are the full rosters for the next 4 invited teams! Who do you think has what it takes to be the champion of the last LG Ultragear TEC Invitational Valorant Season 3?@PlayVALORANT @playVALORANTsa @UltraGearGaming @HyperX @booyahindia #TECInvitational pic.twitter.com/T8JiGVZESL — TheEsportsClub (@TheEsportsClub1) March 26, 2021

Global Esports, Team Mahi and Enigma Gaming are returning from the previous season. Meanwhile, XTZ Esports are heading into the tournament under the new banner of Samurai Esports. These teams will be joined by the newly-formed Force One, S8ul Esports, Rebellious Gaming and Patel Esports.

Tournament bracket for Valorant Invitational Season 3, Image by Liquipedia.net

The tournament will begin with Rebellious Gaming facing S8ul Esports and Global Esports squaring off against Enigma Gaming.

This will be followed by Team Mahi vs Force One and Samurai Esports vs Patel Esports on 28th March 2021.

Valorant Invitational Season 1 and 2

The Esports Club organizes the Valorant Invitational in partnership with LG Ultragear and invites top teams across India to face off in a standard double-elimination format.

The first season of Valorant Invitational kicked off on 9th January and lasted till 24th January. Global Esports took the championship by defeating Godlike Esports in the finale.

Global Esports continued their Valorant Invitational winning streak by winning the championship in the second season, defeating fan-favorite Team Mahi in the grand finale.

With the third season kicking off, the question on everyone’s mind is: can Global Esports continue their winning streak and win the championship for the third time? Only time will tell.