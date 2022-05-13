The Guard vs 100 Thieves: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group A Week 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers is finally set to start tonight, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness some top-notch action. A total of 12 teams have earned their slots in the main event and will now compete for the places in the VCT Stage 2 Masters.

Defending champion The Guard will take on 100 Thieves in the campaign's inaugural tie, and both teams are looking forward to starting their journeys with a win tonight.

The Guard vs 100 Thieves: Who will win inaugural tie of VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers?

The Guard and 100 Thieves are bunched in Group A of the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers. The two will play a best-of-three series tonight to kickstart their journeys in the tournament.

Prediction

The Guard is the favorite to win the series. The team has performed exceptionally well in the NA Stage 1 Challengers and will try to start the journey in the same fashion it ended last time. Though the team struggled to perform in the Reykjavik Masters, they will surely try to regain their form once again.

After a disastrous performance in the Stage 1 Challengers, 100 Thieves went through a significant roster change last month. The organization has decided to only retain Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk and Sean "bang" Bezerra from its squad from the previous Challengers.

However, this will be the first significant event for the newly formed squad, and it will be interesting to see how this team performs while carrying the pressure of the fans' expectations.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other only once, with The Guard winning 2-1.

Recent results

The Guard has struggled to perform in their most recent games, winning just two of their last five games. 100 Thieves has won four of their previous five games in all competitions.

The Guard and 100 Thieves' recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

The Guard

Jacob "valyn" Batio

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jeong-woo

Jonah "JonahP" Pulice

Michael "neT" Bernet

Trent Cairns

100 Thieves

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Sean "bang" Bezerra

Brenden "stellar" McGrath

William "Will" Cheng

Derrek "Derrek" Ha

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the inaugural tie of the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group Stage between The Guard and 100 Thieves live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on May 14 from 1.30 am IST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer