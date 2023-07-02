The Guard vs 9z Team - VCT Ascension Americas 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Ascension for the Americas region is nearly midway, with six teams from LATAM, Brazil, and NA currently in the Group Stage. Teams with better placement in their respective groups will get a higher seed going into the Playoffs. This will be followed by a double elimination format, where the winner will make their way to the VCT Americas League.

Day 3 of the event will feature two matches concluding the Group Stage, one between NA's The Guard and LATAM's 9z Team.

Day 2 of the Ascension event saw two matchups with North America reigning supreme. M80 won the BO3 (Best of Three) series 2-0 against FUSION in the first match for their first international win. They won both maps 13-7.

The second match was between The Guard and 00Nation. After a tough first map, Bind ended in overtime. The former dominated Haven to win the BO3 series 2-0, elevating them to the top of their table.

The Guard vs 9z Team - Who will close out the Group Stage with a win at VCT Ascension: Americas?

Predictions

The Guard were among the strongest NA teams in 2022 and even made it to an international event. In the Challengers League, they were right behind M80 and showed consistent performance throughout Split 1 and 2.

9z Team performed exceptionally well in their region. They finished first in both Splits of the Challengers League. They have the potential to impress in this event.

The Guard are favorites in this Ascension matchup as they have performed better in the event and have ample experience in international events. Statistically, 9z Team look the better side when comparing regional placements.

Head-to-head

The two teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

The Guard's most recent match was against 00Nation in VCT Ascension: Americas, where they won the BO3 series 2-0.

9z Team's most recent match was also against 00Nation in VCT Ascension: Americas, but they lost the BO3 series 0-2.

9z Team @9zTeam TODAVÍA HAY PARTIDO DALEEEEEEEEE TODAVÍA HAY PARTIDO DALEEEEEEEEE https://t.co/xkMo1cAy5E

Potential Lineups

The Guard

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Michael " neT " Bernet

" Bernet Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

9z Team

Gabriel " Mizu " González

" González Gonzalo " deigara " Funes (IGL)

" Funes (IGL) Giulliano " Tuli " Massone

" Massone David " david " Olivares

" Olivares Facundo " Rubkkoide " Chavez

" Chavez Gonzalo "Romanilly" Manzano (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the match between the two teams on the official VCT Americas YouTube and Twitch channels. They can also tune in to watch parties hosted by streamers and pro players. The match will be played on July 2 at 4 pm PT/ 7 pm ET/ 4:30 am IST (next day).

Poll : Who will win this match? The Guard 9z Team 0 votes