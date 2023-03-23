The VCT NA Challengers Mid-Season Face Off is a filler tournament between the North American Challengers League's first and second splits. The top four teams from each group in this competition will get a chance to play in a double-elimination bracket for a chance to stack up circuit points to qualify for the Ascension event at the season's end.

The ultimate goal of these squads is to acquire partner status with Riot Games to become part of the VCT Americas League in subsequent years. The Guard and FaZe Clan will go up against each other in the VCT NA Challengers Mid-Season Face Off tournament's first match of Day 2 on March 24, 2023. Here is everything you need to know going into it.

The Guard vs. FaZe Clan: Who will win the first match on Day 2 of VCT NA Challengers Mid-Season Face Off?

Predictions

The Guard is a team that has proven itself time and again, having made it to international tournaments in the VCT circuit as well. They are also one of the most consistent squads in NA, which is why fans were taken aback when they didn't make the cut for Valorant's Americas League.

On the other hand, Faze is a hit-and-miss show, sometimes delivering stellar performances and other times completely falling flat. Given the form the teams have been in recently, it seems most likely that The Guard will come out on top in this face-off.

Head-to-head

The last time these teams played against each other was in 2022. Their first encounter was right at the start of that year in the VCT NA Stage 1: Challengers tournament. The Guard won this match 2-1.

The second and most recent time they went head to head was in August 2022 in the NA LCQ, where The Guard won once again to make it to the Grand Final of that competition. FaZe dropped to the lower bracket where they were subsequently knocked out by 100 Thieves.

Recent results

The Guard won four out of their five matches in Group B of Split 1 of the VCT NA Challengers League. Their last game was against group leader M80, who they defeated by a score of 2-0.

FaZe Clan, on the other hand, finished fourth in Group A, barely beating Turtle Troop in six rounds. The team is on a losing streak, having been defeated in their last two games 0-2 against Moist Moguls and Oxygen Esports.

Potential lineups

The Guard

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Michael " neT " Bernet

" Bernet Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

FaZe Clan

Andrej " BABYBY " Francisty

" Francisty Kevin "POISED" Ngo (IGL)

Ngo (IGL) Quan " dicey " Tran

" Tran Phat " supamen " Le

" Le Daniel " Rossy " Abedrabbo

" Abedrabbo Michael "Mas" Smith (Coach)

Where to watch

You can watch the game live on the official Twitch channel of Knights Arena as well as NA Valorant's official YouTube channel. Many streamers and players also host watch parties during such matches, which you can tune in to for additional commentary and banter.

The Guard will take on FaZe Clan on March 23, 2023, at 12:00 pm PST/9:00 pm CET/1:30 am IST (the next day).

