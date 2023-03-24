The Guard vs. Oxygen Esports - VCT NA Challengers Mid-Season Face-Off: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The Mid-Season Face-Off of the North American VCT Challengers League is currently underway. With eight participating teams that finished in the top four in their respective groups in Split 1, this event offers its participating squads a chance to collect a few extra circuit points for VCT Ascension set to take place at the season's end.

The second Upper Bracket Semifinal match of March 24, 2023, is going to be between The Guard and Oxygen Esports. Both sides have excellent players on their rosters and promise an action-packed encounter. But who is more likely to win this battle?

The Guard vs. Oxygen Esports: Who will win the second Upper Bracket Semifinal on Day 3 of VCT NA Challengers Mid-Season Face-Off?

Predictions

The Guard is a team of nearly unlimited potential, having proven their mettle on both the regional and international VCT stages. The squad has been in phenomenal form throughout the 2023 season and shows no signs of slowing down.

Oxygen Esports is a side that is not nearly as popular, but this team has displayed some excellent performances in the League so far. Under mitch's leadership, this is a squad worth keeping an eye on.

The matchup between The Guard and Oxygen Esports looks more favorable for the former, given their track record and current form. However, that's not to say Oxygen has no chance of winning, especially after their upset against G2 yesterday, March 23.

Head-to-head

The two teams have not played against each other to date.

Recent results

The Guard came second in their group and boast a 4-1 record in this tournament's Group stage. They only lost to TSM in that phase, not dropping a single map elsewhere. Moreover, they dominated FaZe Clan yesterday and emerged victorious.

Oxygen Esports finished third in their group, winning three out of their five matches in that stage of VCT NA Challengers League Split 1. They managed to take down FaZe Clan and Shopify Rebellion, who were both favorites going into the event. Yesterday, they defeated G2 in a series that featured all three maps.

Potential lineups

The Guard

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Michael " neT " Bernet

" Bernet Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

Oxygen Esports

Devon " randyySAVAGE " Bréard

" Bréard Mitch " mitch " Semago (IGL)

" Semago (IGL) Josh " pwny " VanGorder

" VanGorder Logan " skuba " Jenkins

" Jenkins Andrew " Verno " Maust

" Maust Preston " Juv3nile " Dornon (Coach)

" Dornon (Coach) Rustun "Rustun" Lusk (Coach)

Where to watch

You can catch the Twitch stream of Knights Arena or Valorant NA's YouTube channel to catch this match live. You may also consider watching the game via a watch party hosted by your favorite streamer if you prefer additional commentary and banter.

The Guard will take on Oxygen Esports on March 24, 2023, at 3:00 pm PDT/12:00 am CET (next day)/4:30 am IST (next day).

