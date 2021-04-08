The Night Market event is back in the Valorant store

The arrival of the Night Market to the Valorant store is something that fans look forward to.

The Valorant cosmetic team goes up and beyond when it comes to designing the shooter’s weapon cosmetics. Some of the more premium content, with their own VFX and finishers, make owning a Valorant weapon skin worthwhile.

Having said that, Valorant cosmetics can be incredibly expensive. Average players often hesitate to stray from their battle pass unlockables and actually invest in a bundle set from the store.

As the Night Market offers players a selection of 6 cosmetic skins with their prices significantly slashed, the event has grown to be highly anticipated by the community.

Night. Market is back. Here's your chance!



You never know what will be on offer at Night. Market, and weapon vendors rarely offer the same prices twice. Visit the in-game store tab to see your offers now. pic.twitter.com/vGqnLJr080 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 7, 2021

The Night Market is back again in Valorant Episode 2 Act 2. In a recent tweet, Riot Games officially announced that the event will be taking place from April 7 to April 20.

Valorant’s Night Market and the recent controversy

I think my VALORANT Night Market offers are some of the worst offers I've seen lol. All I wanted was a sovereign or prism ghost or even a discounted melee 🥺 Why the heck did I get three convex items?! pic.twitter.com/qi2gVgHMu6 — Kim | Bubbles (@bubbles_kimr) December 11, 2020

Valorant’s Night Market has often found itself in the midst of controversy. There have been instances where players felt that the random skin selections that the event offered were not varied and seldom carried any quality cosmetics.

The randomized aspect led to unforeseen consequences, and it ultimately pushed Riot Games to bring a slight overhaul to the system.

If you don't own every PE, you'll get at least 2 PEs in your pool.



You won't get more than 2 of the same weapon.



If either of the above would result in you getting less than 6 offers, you will receive up to 6 offers from what's available to you. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 11, 2021

Valorant devs added some much-needed quality-of-life updates in February, which will significantly improve the variety of cosmetic selection in the market every time the event drops by.

Players can access the Night Market from the Valorant menu screen. It will look like a small card and will give off an occasional sparkle.

It’s important to keep in mind that the cosmetics selected in the Night Market are final, and players are not allowed a re-roll.