Riot Games introduced many changes to Valorant with Episode 6 Act 3. One of these changes included an icon change to Gekko's in-game logo when selecting the Initiator in the game or on the preview screen. While the change was made to beautify his artwork, it seems many fans were against the change as it looked rather out of place compared to the other agents in the game. Gekko is a fairly new Agent, and Riot only made the decision to add this change to his artwork.

Although this does not affect the gameplay at all, it seems many fans have grown a soft spot for the old art style that Riot put up for Gekko in Valorant. With the Agent nearing two Acts old now, players have grown fond of the Initiator as his utility can be game-changing in many instances.

Gekko received major artwork change in Valorant Episode 6 Act 3

The official voice actor for Gekko, Alejandro Antonio Ruiz, also shared his thoughts on this change on his official Twitter handle.

While the actor was sarcastic about the change, many fans found it funny as they shared their side of view with this as well. The changes made by Riot did not go unnoticed, as the official VA also noticed the artwork almost immediately.

Valorant fans react to Gekko's artwork change

After Riot made the artwork reveal, fans on Reddit and Twitter were pretty quick to jump on the posts as they started sharing their thoughts shortly after.

Fans on Reddit stated that the new icon is rather blurry, and maybe Riot does not have the technology to fix it yet. The latter part being a bit sarcastic.

Many also agreed with this statement as they added their thoughts on Riot possibly fixing it. While also saying that fans will get used to the icon just as always.

Other reactions include fans being sarcastic about the developers' predicament as they continue calling out Riot as a small indie company.

This is particularly funny because never before have Valorant fans been angry due to a small artwork change. That being said, it shows how it can impact the playerbase.

However, some fans claim that the only thing Riot had to change in the artwork was to improve the overall quality of the image. They also shared a few bitter words, calling the artwork "awful."

Lastly, a Reddit fan admitted that the artwork was a bit off. However, they mentioned that adding the three creatures behind his character artwork can make Gekko look rather unique in his Agent-select icon.

Twitter fans react to Gekko's icon change

Many Twitter fans did not stray too much from the regular replies given by Reddit users. Most fans were straightforward about their opinions; some said the old Gekko icon was better than the new change.

However, many users commented on the official Alejandro's post, saying this was their feed's best thing.

Some fans were also found celebrating the new icon as it was not blurry, unlike the original one.

Lastly, some fans appreciated the new logo, saying it was gorgeous and complemented the new Valorant artwork.

With the release of Valorant Episode 6 Act 3, fans have been excited to see what the title brings to fans with the many changes Riot has promised so far. While the new artwork change does not really impact the gameplay brought forth by the new or upcoming seasons, fans have appreciated Riot's efforts.

Poll : 0 votes