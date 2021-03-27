Thrifty round in Valorant: What does it mean?

The word Thrifty has never been used in any professional game as showcased in Valorant.

The idea of a thrifty round comes from winning a round with equipment of way less credit value than the opposition line-up. Except for the normal round victory, Valorant features a different way of showcasing a round victory for the sole purpose of boosting a team’s morale as a whole. The different ways of showcasing a team’s victory except for the normal are:

Thrifty

Ace

Flawless

Team Ace

While Ace means a single person has removed all the opposition members single-handlely, Team Ace happens if all the members of a team dies to a different member of the opponent team. Thrifty, on the other hand, can be summarized as a round won on cheap equipment.

Thrifty rounds are important for team morale (Image via Valorant)

As for new players, the term "thrifty" seems a bit strange rather than the other terms that pop-up on the victory banner. A lot of players end up asking what it actually means to get a thrifty round in Valorant.

Here’s what one needs to know about the word "thrifty."

What does Thrifty mean in Valorant?

The term ‘Thrifty’ goes in accordance with the literal meaning of the word, which literally means using less money effectively to extract a much-needed victory.

The word is often heard when a team, low on credits, goes on to ‘eco’ the round or a semi-buy through getting SMGs or SHOTGUNs and get a well-timed victory out of it. Such rounds are very hard to get by but getting one is obviously a welcoming surprise.

In competitive games such as Valorant, where team economy is of utmost importance, saving credits strategically has a big role to play towards a team’s victory. Knowing when to invest in bug guns or when to eco so that the team stands a chance to battle another round is something one must teach themselves.

As the competitiveness of the game increases and the rounds play out towards the end of the match, such rounds come in handy for a team’s victory. One of the best ways to win such a ‘Thrifty’ round is to bide one’s time and isolate an enemy to kill them.