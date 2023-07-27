5 tips to be a great IGL in Valorant

With various synergies possible in the present Valorant meta, leading your teammates to victory using a particular strategy can often prove difficult. To ensure success, your roster must have a leader the entire team can trust. Discipline and determination are essential for someone trying to fill the shoes of an IGL (in-game leader).

This article will offer a few tips for players looking to take up the IGL role in Valorant competitively.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 tips to incorporate in your playstyle when IGL-ing in Valorant

1) Be motivating

When taking up the IGL role, ensure your team is always focused and motivated. You can set up small objectives during a round and help your team finish them. Having an end goal to move towards will automatically motivate your team to do better and garner the expected results.

Much like any competitive title, Valorant encompasses both wins and losses. Being motivated and constantly improving is more important than winning every match.

2) Be communicative

Communication is critical when playing a team game like Valorant. As a team leader, you must ensure every team member follows your callouts, as information is vital when implementing tactics. So be sure to call out as and when required while executing a strategy.

Communicating can also foster a better, more competitive environment, leading to more wins for the team. If you are solo-queuing, share enemy positions and setups to help your team read the opponents. You should also ask for a teammate's help when in trouble, as it will strengthen communication.

3) Rely on strategies and protocols

Having a strategy is crucial when it comes to winning more Valorant games, and as a team leader, you must have set protocols in place for most maps. Following these techniques will help your team gain an edge over the opponents, and the roster will always have a purpose during a round. Even if your team fails to execute a strategy, you should be able to help them with a backup protocol during the match.

A lack of strategy is often the reason for solo-queue teams to lose rounds and give up man advantage. Proper game plans can help your team maintain leads in a Valorant match and turn them into victories.

4) Divide roles in your team

A perfect team incorporates every role. You must fill the team with one Agent from each Valorant class to make a flawless roster. As a team leader, ensure each player is fulfilling their role, including yourself.

Smokes, flashes, and Sentinel utilities are crucial in every game. Ensuring these utilities are appropriately placed during a round is essential for an IGL. Moreover, you should also fill in missing roles, as a leader is expected to be flexible.

5) Learn to play at a disadvantage

Most teams often lose hope when playing against the odds. This can affect squad morale and even cause players to resort to toxic behavior. As an IGL, you must ensure your team is ready to take on the opponents despite having a man disadvantage.

Your team can still win rounds despite missing a critical utility as long a proper strategy is in place. Moreover, ensure your teammates are calm and composed when playing with such disadvantages.

The mantle of an IGL demands a lot from the player - being communicative and showing leadership qualities are just a tiny part of the role. You can implement the tips outlined in the article to improve your IGL qualities as you take on better opponents.