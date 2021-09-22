Top 5 new Valorant skins that players can try out

Valorant has a huge collection of weapon skins. With Episode 3 updates, the game has introduced more new skins for its base.

Weapon customization is a big thing in modern shooter games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty, Rainbow Six Siege, and many others. Valorant’s weapon customization takes a step forward when it comes to releasing skins for the game.

What makes skins in Valorant attractive are the unique animations it gets with the premium skin lineups.

This article dives into the five best new weapon skins to buy from the Valorant store.

These Valorant weapon skins are all the rage

5) Recon

The Recon bundle gun collection (Image via Riot Games)

The Recon weapon skin collection gives default Valorant weapons a more tactical look. The bundle comes with multiple attachments like laser sights, flashlights, and weapon grips that don’t impact the game. The greatest takeaway from this bundle is the butterfly knife that comes with it.

The Recon collection contains Ghost, Spectre, Guardian, and Phantom skins, each costing 1775 VP. The Balisong Butterfly Knife costs 3550 VP.

4) Magepunk

The Magepunk bundle gun collection (Image via Riot Games)

The Magepunk skin collection is a twist on a steampunk look mixed with a touch of wizardry. Since this is also a Premium weapon skin, it comes with its VFX and custom finisher.

The Magepunk collection contains skins for Ghost, Spectre, Bucky, and Marshal, each costing 1775 VP and Electroblade for 3550 VP.

3) Origin

The Origin bundle gun collection (Image via Riot Games)

The Origin Collection skin gives the weapons a futuristic clockwork theme which also comes with a custom finishing kill animation.

The Origin collection contains Frenzy, Bucky, Vandal, and Operator skins, each costing 1775 VP. The Crescent Blade costs 3550 VP.

2) Forsaken

The Forsaken bundle gun collection (Image via Riot Games)

The Forsaken bundle has a dark green theme that resembles the dark side. However, after leveling up, the skin turns white and gold. Just like other Premium skins, the weapon also comes with a custom finisher and weapon VFX.

The Forsaken collection contains Classic, Spectre, Vandal, and Operator skins, each costing 1775 VP and a Ritual Blade for 3550 VP.

1) SPECTRUM

The SPECTRUM bundle gun collection (Image via Riot Games)

Of all the weapon collections mentioned above, these skins are the most expensive ones in the bunch. The SPECTRUM weapon skin was made as a collaboration project with music artist Zedd.

The SPECTRUM collection contains skins for Classic, Bulldog, Guardian, Phantom, each costing 2675 VP. Waveform melee weapon costs 5350 VP.

Sentinels of Light and Ruination bundles weren’t mentioned because they were a part of a limited-time event from the last Valorant act.

Note: This listicle reflects the views of the author.

