Valorant has quickly grown to become one of the most popular FPS games within a year of its release.

The unique combination of agents' abilities and gunplay has attracted a lot of new players to play Valorant. Many former CS: GO professionals have switched and decided to continue their careers with Valorant.

Many players have continued their excellence after switching to Valorant as well. Here are the top 5 professional Valorant players.

The top 5 Valorant professionals

5) Sick [Sentinels]

Hunter 'Sick' Mims is a professional American Valorant player, currently with Sentinels. His game sense and experience help is why he is one of the best in the game.

Sick usually plays as a duelist for his team. He prefers to play with Phoenix, but he is highly influential in any other role whenever his team needs it.

He won the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 2 Challengers Finals with Sentinel and will represent his team in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík.

4) Subroza [TSM]

Yassine 'Subroza' Taoufik is a Moroccan-born Canadian player who is currently with TSM. Subroza is a very versatile player and can fulfill any role his team requires.

He usually plays Omen, but recently he has been seen playing some other agent for his team as well. Subroza's sharp aim and high game sense helps him to be better than his opponent.

TSM has recently had a tough time as a team. But they were the runners-up in the Valorant First Strike North America at the end of last year.

3) Hiko[100 Thieves]

Martin 'Hiko' Spencer is another American player who is currently playing for 100 Thieves. Hiko is so calm in clutch moments which makes him one of the best in the game.

Hiko usually plays Sova for his team. But as per the team's need he switched to other roles as well.

Hiko won the VCT 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers 1 with 100 Thieves.

2) Scream[Team Liquid]

Adil 'Scream' Benrlitom from Team Liquid is on the list as well. Scream is known for his excellent 'one-tap' shots and aggressive playstyle which is incomparable to anyone.

Scream prefers to play as a duelist with Phoenix or Reyna. But as per the team's need, he plays with Sage and other agents as well.

Scream won the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Finals last month with Team Liquid and will represent his team in the VCT Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavík.

1) Tenz [Sentinels]

Tyson 'Tenz' Ngo is arguably the best player in the game. Tenz is currently playing for Sentinels on a loan from Cloud9 Blue. Very few players can match his aggressive gameplay, sharp aim, and excellent reflex in the game.

Tenz prefers to play as a duelist for his team. He can be highly influential with any duelist agent in the game.

Tenz won the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 2 Challengers Finals with Sentinel and he will also be a part of the Sentinels' team in the VCT Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavík.