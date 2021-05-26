Top 5 talking points from the first two days of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik started with some exciting clashes as the top teams in the world faced each other. Sentinels, Version 1, Nuturn Gaming, and Team Vikings qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik Upper-Bracket Semi-final.

Nuturn Gaming secured their place in the UB semi-final after beating Shark Esports on day 1. Team Vikings, Version 1, and Sentinels joined them in the UB semi-final after day 2.

Meanwhile, both teams from the EMEA region, Team Liquid and Fnatic, dropped to Lower-Bracket after losing on day 2.

Day 2 brought us some epic moments, highlights, and iconic dances. 🕺



What will #VALORANTMasters Day 3 bring? pic.twitter.com/OLZdHhDN9s — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 26, 2021

The following are some of the talking points from the first two days of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Highlights of the chatter from Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

#1 - Nuturn's performance

Nuturn Gaming beat Shark Esports in the Upper-Bracket Round 1 tie and qualified for the Upper-Bracket semi-final. The Korean champions have made a comeback against Shark Esports and won the tiebreaker 2-1. Nuturn Gaming dominated the last two maps of Bind and Ascent against their Brazilian opposition and won both matches 13-5.

An excellent performance by @NuturnG as they get the 2-1 series win! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/ADzPH9CCp1 — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 24, 2021

#2 - Crazy Raccoon's potential

Crazy Raccoon lost their matchup against Version 1 in the Upper-Bracket Play-In tie. However, their playstyle's strategic and fearless nature against Version 1 has caught the eye of many spectators. According to some, Crazy Raccoon can be a darkhorse in the later stages of the competition. The Japanese team is currently in Lower-Bracket and will face X10 Esports in the Lower-Bracket Round 1 tie.

#3 - Team Vikings' pressure handling

The Brazilian champions have shown why they are one of the top contenders in the tournament. Team Vikings faced X10 Esports in the UB Round 1 tie and won 2-0. Both matches ended in close margins, but Team Vikings walked away victorious both times. The Brazilian team kept their nerve until the end and won the match. They will now face Sentinels in the semi-finals.

An EPIC matchup ends in the favor of @TeamVikings! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/mFDhVg558l — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 25, 2021

#4 - The rise of Viper

Viper got remarkable playtime in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. Almost every team is now using the poison lady in several maps in their favor. Riot has previously tried to support her many times. She recently got a significant boost on her Toxin Screen and Snakebite. As a result, many players prefer Viper over other controller agents in the VCT Masters Reykjavik.

#5 - NA is in the lead against EU

The old rivalry between NA and EU is one of the major talking points of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. After day 2, NA leads their European rivals. Sentinels and Version 1 won against their EMEA opponents.

NA: 2

EU: 0 @Sentinels get their first win Masters Reykjavík! pic.twitter.com/hfhSweJgQ4 — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 26, 2021

Sentinels beat Fnatic, and Version 1 beat Team Liquid to qualify for the Upper-Bracket semi-final.