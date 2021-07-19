Top 5 tips to reach Diamond tier faster in Valorant

Ranking up faster to reach the Diamond tier can be easy in Valorant by following some tips.

The rank system in Valorant is divided into different tiers, from Iron to Radiant, for the players to climb up. The competitive environment in Riot Games’ tactical shooter pushes them to reach higher ranks like Diamond or above.

However, winning a match in Valorant’s competitive mode is not easy.

To increase rank in Valorant, gamers need to win ranked matches, but just grinding will not help. They need lots of practice and improved skills to climb up the rank faster, along with perfect team coordination.

The improvement in skills will help players reach a higher rank like Diamond faster.

Five tips for climbing up to Diamond quicker in Valorant

5) Communication among teammates

Team play is one of the major aspects of Valorant but to do it perfectly, communication is essential. Gamers need to have good cooperation in synergizing and taking actions accordingly. Moreover, they can give information about the opponents to each other.

Winning a match in Valorant single-handedly is difficult, so a good team composition matters. Every agent in a team has a role to play to lead the team. Hence, communication among teammates can make a ranked match easy to win.

4) Know the agent’s abilities

It is safe to pick an agent that the players are comfortable with. They can select an agent they have played before or are good at, depending on the team composition.

Selecting a new agent in a competitive match can be a disaster if gamers are unaware of the agent’s abilities. Hence, it is better not to take a risk and practice with the agent before unranked matches, like in Unrated or Spike Rush.

3) Practice and improve aim

Apart from learning about the agents, Valorant also focuses on gunplay. Thus, having a good aim can fetch more kills in a match.

To get a sharp aim, users need lots of training and practice. They can do so in the Range or play more unranked matches to improve their aiming skills.

2) Quick decision making

Quick decision-making skills are essential in Valorant, especially when the player has to clutch. They are often confused during such critical situations, which not only wastes time but also reduces the chances of winning a match.

Gamers need to be quick when deciding their next step to take enemies down. Playing smartly can help the team win a match with ease.

1) Dominate with aggression

Aggressive play can often backfire, but playing with smart aggression can be harsh on enemies. Techniques like taking giggle peeks, gathering information, jump spotting, and more are some of the best ways to play aggressively in Valorant.

Users often play aggressively in attack, but defending with aggression can put the team at an advantage. Doing so pushes back enemies to rotate to the other side.

Meanwhile, the other teammates get an opportunity to catch the enemies from behind.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

