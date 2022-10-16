trexx Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a first-person tactical shooter title with two teams of five players each. Participants must pick 'Agents' with unique abilities and turn the tides in their favor. The game quickly rose to fame and recently completed its second world championship, called "Champions," with a prize pool of $1 million.
One of the most prominent names in its esports landscape is Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko, a professional Valorant player who currently competes for Guild Esports. That being said, his status at the moment is "inactive." The Russian prodigy joined the esports scene back in 2020 and has blitzed through opponents in quick succession.
This article takes a closer look into trexx's in-game Valorant settings.
Everything to know about trexx's Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
trexx, despite his young age, has proven to be one of the best players in Valorant's competitive scene. In 2022, he secured multiple noteworthy wins for his team Guild Esports. In the VCT 2022: Europe Stage 1 Challengers - Closed Qualifier 1, the side secured first position after defeating Team Vitality with a scoreline of 3-1.
As of recently, he has mostly been seen in the role of an Initiator, picking KAY/O or Fade. However, this young talent is also seen in a much more active Duelist role using Raze and Jett.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.226
- eDPI: 180.8
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 5
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: LG-Wolves Hati-M
- Mousepad: Esports Tiger LongTeng
- Keyboard: Anne Pro 2
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha S
Why is trexx making headlines?
As per recent developments, trexx is currently an unrestricted free agent, meaning he can play for other teams. Guild Esports didn't make it as a franchised team under Valorant's Partner program. As a consequence, the side won't be able to participate in the VCT 2023: EMEA League.
However, Spanish team KOI are all set to sign this new talent, according to various sources online.
These are all the settings that trexx uses to establish sheer dominance in his matches.