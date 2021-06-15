TSM Myth Valorant Settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair

Valorant has attracted players from different gaming genres, and Ali Kabbani, popularly known as TSM Myth, is one of them.

Ali 'Myth' Kabbani, a former Fortnite pro, is one of the most popular faces on Twitch. He has over 7.2 million followers on the platform. Myth was previously a part of the TSM’s Fortnite roster, along with Daequan and Hamlinz. However, he later joined TSM's Valorant roster.

Many Valorant players like to experiment with their keybinds. Myth is one of those players, as he makes use of some unusual and unconventional keybinds.

This makes many fans curious to know about his in-game Valorant settings. This article features the keybinds and other settings used by TSM Myth for Valorant, as per prosettings.net.

TSM Myth Valorant Settings

Myth Gear

Monitor - Asus ROG Swift PG258Q

Mouse - Logitech G703

Mousepad - Logitech G840

Keyboard - Logitech G Pro X Mechnical Keyboard

Headset - Logitech G Pro X

Myth Valorant Mouse Settings

Myth currently uses the Logitech G703 mouse. Following are his mouse settings:

DPI - 700

In-game Sensitivity – 0.225

eDPI - 157,5

Scoped Sensitivity M. - 0.554

Hz - 1000

Windows Sensitivity - 6

Myth Valorant Keybind settings

Myth currently uses the Logitech G Pro X MK Keyboard. Following are his keybind settings:

Walk - Left Shift

Crouch - Left Ctrl

Jump - Space Bar

Use Object - E

Equip Primary weapon - 1

Equip Secondary Weapon - 2

Equip Melee Weapon - 3

Equip Spike - 4

Using or Equip Ability 1 - D

Using or Equip Ability 2 - Q

Using or Equip Ability 3 - V

Using or Equip Ultimate Ability – X

Myth Valorant Crosshair Settings

Colour - Cyan

Inner Lines - 1 / 3 / 2 / 4

Outlines – On / 1 / 1

Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Center Dot - Off

Fade - Off

Movement Error - Off

Firing Error - Off

Myth Valorant Minimap Settings

Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side

Minimap Zoom - 0.817

Keep Player Centered - Off

Minimap Vision Cones - On

Minimap Size - 1.036

Show Map Region Names - Only in Buy Phase

Edited by Nikhil Vinod