TSM Myth Valorant Settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair

Valorant has attracted players from different gaming genres, and Ali Kabbani, popularly known as TSM Myth, is one of them.
Ali 'Myth' Kabbani, a former Fortnite pro, is one of the most popular faces on Twitch. He has over 7.2 million followers on the platform. Myth was previously a part of the TSM’s Fortnite roster, along with Daequan and Hamlinz. However, he later joined TSM's Valorant roster.
Many Valorant players like to experiment with their keybinds. Myth is one of those players, as he makes use of some unusual and unconventional keybinds.
This makes many fans curious to know about his in-game Valorant settings. This article features the keybinds and other settings used by TSM Myth for Valorant, as per prosettings.net.
TSM Myth Valorant Settings
Myth Gear
- Monitor - Asus ROG Swift PG258Q
- Mouse - Logitech G703
- Mousepad - Logitech G840
- Keyboard - Logitech G Pro X Mechnical Keyboard
- Headset - Logitech G Pro X
Myth Valorant Mouse Settings
Myth currently uses the Logitech G703 mouse. Following are his mouse settings:
- DPI - 700
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.225
- eDPI - 157,5
- Scoped Sensitivity M. - 0.554
- Hz - 1000
- Windows Sensitivity - 6
Myth Valorant Keybind settings
Myth currently uses the Logitech G Pro X MK Keyboard. Following are his keybind settings:
- Walk - Left Shift
- Crouch - Left Ctrl
- Jump - Space Bar
- Use Object - E
- Equip Primary weapon - 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon - 2
- Equip Melee Weapon - 3
- Equip Spike - 4
- Using or Equip Ability 1 - D
- Using or Equip Ability 2 - Q
- Using or Equip Ability 3 - V
- Using or Equip Ultimate Ability – X
Myth Valorant Crosshair Settings
- Colour - Cyan
- Inner Lines - 1 / 3 / 2 / 4
- Outlines – On / 1 / 1
- Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Center Dot - Off
- Fade - Off
- Movement Error - Off
- Firing Error - Off
Myth Valorant Minimap Settings
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side
- Minimap Zoom - 0.817
- Keep Player Centered - Off
- Minimap Vision Cones - On
- Minimap Size - 1.036
- Show Map Region Names - Only in Buy Phase