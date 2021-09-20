TSM's chance to qualify for Valorant Champions 2021 ends after Team Envy defeat in Berlin Masters

TSM's chance to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 has now officially finished with Team Envy's defeat to Gambit Esports in the grand finals of the Berlin Masters.

Team Envy lost their best-of-five series against Gambit Esports 3-0 in the grand finals of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin last night. The Russian side got the better of their NA opponents and secured a flawless victory.

Despite the loss in the grand finals, Team Envy qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021, the biggest Valorant event for the year. However, the result affected TSM harshly as their chances of qualifying for the Champions have now officially ended.

TSM fell short of qualifying for North America Last Chance Qualifier

TSM is considered as one of the top teams of North America. However, the team has had a tough time since Stage 2. They failed to make it to the Masters on both (Reykjavik and Berlin) occasions.

The NA region has a total of three slots in the Valorant Champions 2021. While two sides will qualify as per the circuit points standing, the other one will qualify by winning the North America Last Chance Qualifier.

As per the final North American Circuit Points standings, Sentinels and Team Envy will become the two teams who will represent their region in Berlin next December.

However, for the final slot, teams need to win the North America Last Chance Qualifier. The tournament will have ten teams, eight from North America and another two from Oceania.

Sides placing from 3rd to 10th on the North American Circuit Points leaderboard will get a chance in the North America Last Chance Qualifier.

TSM secured 11th position on the leaderboard, so they will not get a chance to compete in the North America Last Chance Qualifier. The only opportunity for TSM to qualify for the event was if one of the North American teams won the Berlin Masters.

With Team Envy's loss against Gambit Esports in the grand finals, TSM's last chance to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 has ended.

