Create

tuyz Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

By Abhishek Das
Modified May 04, 2023 06:14 GMT
tuyz Valorant settings (2023) (Image via Sportskeeda)
tuyz Valorant settings in 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Arthur "tuyz" is a rising star in the world of Valorant esports who's mostly known for his impressive skills and contributions to the teams he has played for. As with any professional esports player, tuyz's settings and configuration play a crucial role in his gameplay, allowing him to perform at the highest level. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the professional esports player's current settings for 2023, including his crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more.

youtube-cover

tuyz currently plays for Brazilian esports organization LOUD and mainly dabbles with Controller Agents such as Astra, Harbor, and Omen.

Whether you're an aspiring esports player looking to improve your own gameplay, or simply a fan of tuyz and his achievements, this article is sure to provide valuable insights into the settings and strategies of one of the best players in the game.

All Valorant settings and gear used by tuyz

youtube-cover

Mouse settings:

  • DPI: 800
  • Sensitivity: 0.32
  • eDPI: 256
  • Zoom Sensitivity: 1
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair:

  • Color: White
  • Crosshair Color: #ffffff
  • Outlines: Off
  • Center Dot: Off

Inner lines:

  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 3
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 2
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Outer lines:

  • Show Outer Lines: Off
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code: Unknown

Keybinds:

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Use Object: E
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability: 1: C
  • Use/Equip Ability: 2: Mouse 5
  • Use/Equip Ability: 3: Mouse 4
  • Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: F

Map settings:

  • Rotate: Rotate
  • Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
  • Keep Player Centered: On
  • Minimap Size: 1.1
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.9
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings:

  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Graphics Quality:Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
  • Improve Clarity: On
  • Experimental Sharpening: Off
  • Bloom: On
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility:

  • Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment:

  • Monitor: HyperX Armada 25
  • Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
  • Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
  • Headset: HyperX Cloud II
  • Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft

PC specs:

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-13700KF
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

tuyz's settings and configuration have played a crucial role in his success as a Valorant esports player. From his crosshair to his keybinds and sensitivity, every aspect of his setup is carefully chosen to maximize his performance and help him achieve victory in every match.

youtube-cover

By taking a closer look at his Valorant settings for 2023, we can gain valuable insights into the strategies and techniques that have made him one of the most formidable players in the game today. Whether you're a fan of tuyz or simply looking to improve your own gameplay in Valorant, his settings are a valuable resource for those looking to take their skills to the next level.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...