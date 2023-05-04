tuyz Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Arthur "tuyz" is a rising star in the world of Valorant esports who's mostly known for his impressive skills and contributions to the teams he has played for. As with any professional esports player, tuyz's settings and configuration play a crucial role in his gameplay, allowing him to perform at the highest level. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the professional esports player's current settings for 2023, including his crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more.

tuyz currently plays for Brazilian esports organization LOUD and mainly dabbles with Controller Agents such as Astra, Harbor, and Omen.

Whether you're an aspiring esports player looking to improve your own gameplay, or simply a fan of tuyz and his achievements, this article is sure to provide valuable insights into the settings and strategies of one of the best players in the game.

All Valorant settings and gear used by tuyz

Mouse settings:

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.32

eDPI: 256

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair:

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #ffffff

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner lines:

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines:

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code: Unknown

Keybinds:

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: 1: C

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Mouse 5

Use/Equip Ability: 3: Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: F

Map settings:

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings:

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality:Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility:

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment:

Monitor: HyperX Armada 25

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft

PC specs:

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700KF

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

tuyz's settings and configuration have played a crucial role in his success as a Valorant esports player. From his crosshair to his keybinds and sensitivity, every aspect of his setup is carefully chosen to maximize his performance and help him achieve victory in every match.

By taking a closer look at his Valorant settings for 2023, we can gain valuable insights into the strategies and techniques that have made him one of the most formidable players in the game today. Whether you're a fan of tuyz or simply looking to improve your own gameplay in Valorant, his settings are a valuable resource for those looking to take their skills to the next level.

