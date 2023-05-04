tuyz Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Arthur "tuyz" is a rising star in the world of Valorant esports who's mostly known for his impressive skills and contributions to the teams he has played for. As with any professional esports player, tuyz's settings and configuration play a crucial role in his gameplay, allowing him to perform at the highest level. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the professional esports player's current settings for 2023, including his crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more.
tuyz currently plays for Brazilian esports organization LOUD and mainly dabbles with Controller Agents such as Astra, Harbor, and Omen.
Whether you're an aspiring esports player looking to improve your own gameplay, or simply a fan of tuyz and his achievements, this article is sure to provide valuable insights into the settings and strategies of one of the best players in the game.
All Valorant settings and gear used by tuyz
Mouse settings:
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.32
- eDPI: 256
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair:
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner lines:
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines:
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code: Unknown
Keybinds:
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: F
Map settings:
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings:
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics Quality:Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility:
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Equipment:
- Monitor: HyperX Armada 25
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft
PC specs:
- Processor: Intel Core i7-13700KF
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
tuyz's settings and configuration have played a crucial role in his success as a Valorant esports player. From his crosshair to his keybinds and sensitivity, every aspect of his setup is carefully chosen to maximize his performance and help him achieve victory in every match.
By taking a closer look at his Valorant settings for 2023, we can gain valuable insights into the strategies and techniques that have made him one of the most formidable players in the game today. Whether you're a fan of tuyz or simply looking to improve your own gameplay in Valorant, his settings are a valuable resource for those looking to take their skills to the next level.