Create

leaf Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

By Sneh Jadhav
Modified May 03, 2023 10:58 GMT
leaf Valorant settings in 2023 (Image via Riot Games)
leaf Valorant settings in 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

As part of a major shift in its esports scene, VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) will now see two leagues where the franchised and non-franchised teams will compete separately. The former can directly compete for slots at the Masters Event, while the latter will have to go through the Challengers League to qualify for Ascension and eventually become a franchised team.

youtube-cover

The VCT Americas League is an exciting event to witness as teams from NA, LATAM, and Brazil go head-to-head against each other. Many Valorant pros have brought their A-game to the league, and leaf is among them.

Valorant settings utilized by Cloud9's leaf

youtube-cover

Nathan "leaf" Orf is an American esports player who plays for the Cloud9 team. He has played multiple roles for them, ranging from Duelists, Jett and Neon to Initiator Skye and even Sentinels Cypher and Killjoy.

leaf joined Cloud9 in January 2021. After some changes to the roster, the team successfully reached the top of the NA region and also qualified for multiple international events.

For 2023, leaf has decided to stay with Cloud9. Following yay's departure, leaf reprised the role of the Duelist on the team and has been very impactful in his matches. Despite being such a flexible player when it comes to his roles, he has achieved very high stats amongst all players, especially when it comes to the ACS (Average Combat Score).

Therefore, checking leaf's settings could be a great first step for beginner Valorant players who might want to go pro in the future. This article covers his in-game settings and equipment from 2023.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 800
  • Sensitivity: 0.156
  • eDPI: 124.8
  • Zoom Sensitivity: 1
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

  • Color: Unknown
  • Outlines: Off
  • Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 8
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 1
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

  • Show Outer Lines: On
  • Outer Line Length: 0
  • Outer Line Thickness: 4
  • Outer Line Offset: 3
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Down
  • Use Object: F
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability 1: E
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse C
  • Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Quick @leaf_cs, explain your clutch vs. FURIA before the spike goes off! 😱 https://t.co/e0slA8L4yY

Map Settings

  • Rotate: Rotate
  • Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
  • Keep Player Centered: Off
  • Minimap Size: 1.2
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.9
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

  • Resolution: 1280x960
  • Aspect Ratio: 4:3
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

  • Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Medium
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: None
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

  • Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
y'all forgot about the singular @leaf_cs https://t.co/zE5IMnbeZv

Peripherals

  • Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
  • Mouse: FinalMouse Starlight Pro
  • Mousepad: Logitech G640 Black
  • Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
  • Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specs

  • Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

  • DyAc: Premium
  • Black eQualizer: 7
  • Color Vibrance: 9
  • Low Blue Light: 0

Picture

  • Picture Mode: FPS 1
  • Brightness: 77
  • Contrast: 50
  • Sharpness: 7
  • Gamma: Gamma 4
  • Color Temperature: Unknown
  • AMA: High

After going through leaf's settings and putting enough practice into aim training, you will surely become a better Valorant player.

Quick Links

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...