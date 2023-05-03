leaf Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

As part of a major shift in its esports scene, VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) will now see two leagues where the franchised and non-franchised teams will compete separately. The former can directly compete for slots at the Masters Event, while the latter will have to go through the Challengers League to qualify for Ascension and eventually become a franchised team.
The VCT Americas League is an exciting event to witness as teams from NA, LATAM, and Brazil go head-to-head against each other. Many Valorant pros have brought their A-game to the league, and leaf is among them.
Valorant settings utilized by Cloud9's leaf
Nathan "leaf" Orf is an American esports player who plays for the Cloud9 team. He has played multiple roles for them, ranging from Duelists, Jett and Neon to Initiator Skye and even Sentinels Cypher and Killjoy.
leaf joined Cloud9 in January 2021. After some changes to the roster, the team successfully reached the top of the NA region and also qualified for multiple international events.
For 2023, leaf has decided to stay with Cloud9. Following yay's departure, leaf reprised the role of the Duelist on the team and has been very impactful in his matches. Despite being such a flexible player when it comes to his roles, he has achieved very high stats amongst all players, especially when it comes to the ACS (Average Combat Score).
Therefore, checking leaf's settings could be a great first step for beginner Valorant players who might want to go pro in the future. This article covers his in-game settings and equipment from 2023.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.156
- eDPI: 124.8
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Unknown
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 8
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 4
- Outer Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Medium
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: FinalMouse Starlight Pro
- Mousepad: Logitech G640 Black
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 7
- Color Vibrance: 9
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 77
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 4
- Color Temperature: Unknown
- AMA: High
After going through leaf's settings and putting enough practice into aim training, you will surely become a better Valorant player.