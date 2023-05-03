leaf Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

As part of a major shift in its esports scene, VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) will now see two leagues where the franchised and non-franchised teams will compete separately. The former can directly compete for slots at the Masters Event, while the latter will have to go through the Challengers League to qualify for Ascension and eventually become a franchised team.

The VCT Americas League is an exciting event to witness as teams from NA, LATAM, and Brazil go head-to-head against each other. Many Valorant pros have brought their A-game to the league, and leaf is among them.

Valorant settings utilized by Cloud9's leaf

Nathan "leaf" Orf is an American esports player who plays for the Cloud9 team. He has played multiple roles for them, ranging from Duelists, Jett and Neon to Initiator Skye and even Sentinels Cypher and Killjoy.

leaf joined Cloud9 in January 2021. After some changes to the roster, the team successfully reached the top of the NA region and also qualified for multiple international events.

For 2023, leaf has decided to stay with Cloud9. Following yay's departure, leaf reprised the role of the Duelist on the team and has been very impactful in his matches. Despite being such a flexible player when it comes to his roles, he has achieved very high stats amongst all players, especially when it comes to the ACS (Average Combat Score).

Therefore, checking leaf's settings could be a great first step for beginner Valorant players who might want to go pro in the future. This article covers his in-game settings and equipment from 2023.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.156

eDPI: 124.8

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Unknown

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 8

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 4

Outer Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Medium

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: FinalMouse Starlight Pro

Mousepad: Logitech G640 Black

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 7

Color Vibrance: 9

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 77

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 4

Color Temperature: Unknown

AMA: High

After going through leaf's settings and putting enough practice into aim training, you will surely become a better Valorant player.

