Upcoming Valorant Agent Chamber will be playable tomorrow on the PBE server

Valorant’s very own testing build called PBE was released at the beginning of Episode 3. The motive is to fix and work on untested in-game features before releasing them on the main server.

The Valorant Public Beta Environment is not accessible to every player. Furthermore, it is also available for a limited amount of time before a patch comes out on the main game build.

The reason for making PBE servers active for a short period of time is to save resources.

Usually, Valorant PBE is released for hunting down bugs related to game mechanics. However, this time, it is also being used to test out the new agent.

Chamber will arrive on Valorant PBE server

The news of Chambers being playable was first revealed by ValorLeaks, a notable Valorant leaker. With many credible reveals, there is no need to dispute the informant's leaks.

Chamber being available on Test Servers means that players will get their first hand on the agent and learn enough information surrounding him. Knowing about his abilities and mechanics might be the utmost priority as many are curious about his usage in the game.

Currently, Chamber is the most hyped-up agent in Valorant’s history as he shows great potential at breaking the current in-game meta. He is also directly compared to Yoru, who is underwhelming despite being a Duelist with teleportation ability.

Shiick, who is another well-known Valorant leaker on Twitter, also shared Chamber's voicelines. With these reveals, Valorant lore enthusiasts can deep dive into the game and piece together his story.

Overall, once Chamber is made available on the PBE, players will be getting a lot of information on him as well as what to expect from it. Until then, they just have to be more patient before the agent finally makes an arrival on Valorant.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul