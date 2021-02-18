Act II timing guide for Initiator Agents in Valorant

Initiator agents in Valorant are responsible for setting up pushes for their team.

Since these agents have the tools necessary to get their teams onto sites and push back defenders, it’s imperative that they time their abilities correctly.

When initiators prepare to use flashes, stuns, or recon abilities, they must know precisely how long their abilities take to be put into effect.

Timing guide for Initiators in Valorant Act II

#1 - Breach

Reddit user, peakyboi7, posted a guide detailing how long abilities take to fully activate.

Breach can be a nightmare for opponents when the timing of his abilities is mastered. With a total of three flashes, a recurring stun, and a wall piercing explosion, he is exceptional at putting his teammates in great positions.

Breach’s stun ability, Fault Line, is his signature ability. He can fully charge his ability in 1.5 seconds, which will stun affected players for two seconds.

His flash, Flashpoint, can fully blind opponents for two seconds. Breach can purchase up to three per round, making his kit devastating at times.

Aftershock gives Breach the ability to flush out corners, even through the walls. It will explode 2.3 seconds after it is initiated, making it great for delaying bomb defuses as well.

Lastly, Breach’s ultimate, Rolling Thunder, will push enemies back as well as stun them. The ultimate takes a total of three seconds to complete and will stun enemies for five seconds.

Being aware of these timings will allow both Breach and his teammates to use his abilities to their maximum potential in Valorant.

#2 - Skye

The newest initiator agent, Skye, is equipped with flashes and stuns as well.

Skye’s flash, Guiding Light, can be controlled for 2.5 seconds and will blind enemies for 2.3 seconds.

Skye’s Trailblazer allows her to locate enemies for five seconds, and she can stun them if her Trailblazer isn’t destroyed.

Like Breach, Skye’s abilities take coordination to use. Timing is everything with her kit as she sets up her teammates in Valorant.

#3 - Sova

Sova, unlike the other two initiators, is equipped to gain information. He’s equipped with both a recon arrow and a drone to seek out enemies before his team pushes a bomb site.

Sova’s Recon Dart can fully charge in one second and will seek out players in its line of sight unless it’s destroyed quickly.

Sova’s Owl Drone allows him to locate opponents for 10 seconds before running out unless it’s destroyed. Tagged enemies will have their location revealed for about three seconds.

Hunter’s Fury, Sova’s ultimate, can last a total of 6.5 seconds. He can only shoot three shots in total, though. His ultimate is one of the best post-plant ultimates in Valorant, as he can delta bomb defuses. Also, he can delay bomb plants if he's aware of his opponent’s location.

There are a few agents in Valorant that can have the impact that Sova has on both offense and defense. Once his timing is mastered, he becomes even more lethal.

The initiator class in Valorant requires timing and coordination for their abilities to be used to their best. Teams will rely on their initiator teammates to set them up with flashes and stuns to get onto bombsites successfully.