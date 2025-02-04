Valorant 10.02 patch notes: Tejo, Killjoy, and Vyse bug fixes 

The Valorant 10.02 patch notes are now live. This minor patch brings multiple bug fixes for Agents like Tejo, Vyse, and Killjoy. Furthermore, an issue with the Regen Shield is patched in this update. While Console players haven't received any specific patches apart from those mentioned above, PC players will also get some Premier bug fixes.

Read on to learn everything included in the Valorant 10.02 patch notes, released on the first week of February 2025.

Full Valorant 10.02 patch notes: All changes released on February 4, 2025

This Valorant patch contain Tejo bug fixes (Image via Riot Games)

Here are the full Valorant 10.02 patch notes released on February 4, 2025:

All Platforms

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue where certain types of damage could leave players with Regen Shields at 1 HP when the damage should have been lethal.

This also fixed issues where Clove could tank lethal damage specifically when Regen Shield and Pick Me Up were active at the same time.

Agents

Vyse

Fixed an issue where Arc Rose and Razorvine were visible when placed on specific water surfaces.

Tejo

Fixed an issue where players could rarely survive running straight through the full duration of Armageddon.

Killjoy

Fixed an issue where Killjoy’s recall minimap indicator could get stuck in a state where it was invisible.

Alarmbot logic has been updated to be more intelligent.

In niche circumstances, the Alarmbot will now path toward players if they are on ledges and explode on them if they are hit by the size of the explosion rather than trying to run extremely long paths around the map.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where Observers were seeing inconsistent player team outline colors.

PC Only

Bug Fixes

Premier

Fixed an issue where long team names could overlap each other on the playoff bracket screen.

Fixed an issue where dropdowns on the standings sometimes cut off text.

Fixed an issue where the division name text was not always correctly aligned on the match history screen.

This was everything you needed to know about the Valorant 10.02 patch notes released on February 4, 2025.

