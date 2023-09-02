Valorant 7.05 PBE patch notes: Competitive updates, Astra tweaks, and more

With Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 now live, Riot Games has revealed the PBE notes for patch 7.05 on this title's subreddit. They reveal that the developers were tinkering with competitive changes to cull rank boosting, Astra and Sunset updates, as well as a variety of bug fixes. With 7.05, Sunset will be part of this game's map rotation for its Competitive mode, now including Breeze, Ascent, Haven, Bind, Split, and Lotus.

The September 1 PBE is now live and will come to an end on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 11 am PT.

Valorant 7.05 PBE official patch notes

The official Valorant PBE patch notes are as follows:

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

There has been a wave of competitive rank boosting with bots and real players. In an effort to protect against this abuse, we have introduced restrictions where Ascendant players and higher can only invite players with Platinum rank and higher to their competitive party.

We will continue to actively monitor botting abuse and ban any accounts suspicious of this behavior.

For more information on our Gameplay Systems and our approach to combating disruptive behavior, check out our recent VALORANT Systems Health Series

AGENT UPDATES

Astra

The change we’ve made to her Astral Form (X) gives Astra back some agency and information, allowing you to react to enemy footsteps and utility you may have missed while in Astral Form.

Astral Form (X)

Astra will now be able to hear everything happening around her physical body while in Astral form.

MAP UPDATES

Sunset

Sunset will now be in the map rotation for Competitive mode.

Competitive map rotation includes: Sunset, Breeze, Ascent, Haven, Bind, Split, and Lotus

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug where the SFX volume would default back to 100% volume when Alt-Tab-ing out of game.

Agent

Fixed a bug where there was a small audio deadzone in Astra’s Cosmic Divide (X).

Fixed a bug where Deadlock’s Sonic Sensor (Q) would trigger when Gekko’s Wingman (Q) walks near it.

Fixed a bug where other Agents were not animating when they moved through Omen’s Dark Cover (E) ability.

Fixed a bug where Cypher’s Trapwire (C) would sometimes fail to activate when placed on stairs.

What is Valorant PBE?

Valorant PBE allows players to test out upcoming updates and content before they make their way to worldwide servers. It is officially described as:

"You'll be able to break in new maps, assess new Agents, and more! Better yet, we'll try to squash any pesky bugs you find along the way to ensure our shiny new content is well-tuned and (hopefully) glitch-free before it goes live."

Players will have to meet two major criteria to qualify for being considered for this PBE server. One, their account needs to be in the NA region and consistently play from there. Two, the profile must not have any existing bans.