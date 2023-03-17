Valorant PBE Patch 6.06: Lotus changes, bug fixes, and more

Yet another Valorant PBE patch is here. Since it comes immediately after several adjustments and fixes were brought on by the last one, it does not have too many changes to offer.

The PBE or Public Beta Environment was developed by Riot Games to test out certain new features such as Agent and map tweaks. Additionally, these include fresh content and UI changes as well, tested among a select few players before rolling them out to the large general playerbase.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the latest PBE Patch 6.06 that is currently live, having started from 4 PM PST on March 16, 2023, and set to stay till 11 PM PST on March 20, 2023.

All changes coming with Valorant's PBE Patch 6.06

According to the latest announcement from Valorant's developers, the following changes will be tested during the PBE arriving on March 16, 2023:

MAP UPDATES

Lotus

Updated door destruction VFX to make it easier to see through.

The animation when the door was breaking made it difficult for players on either side to see what was happening or if there was anyone on the other side. This change should add more transparency to that animation to make it easier for gamers to see what lies behind the door as they break it.

BUG FIXES

Agents

Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Fakeout (C) would fall through the ground when shot in mid-air.

Although this is not a particularly game-breaking bug, it can be quite distracting to see a full-fledged player model, which is what the Yoru clone looks like to enemies, fall through the map when you shoot at it. Therefore, it is a good thing that the developers are fixing this bug in Valorant.

These are all the changes coming with the latest PBE Patch 6.06. The next set is expected to go live on March 31, 2023, and April 21, 2023.

How to join PBE servers in Valorant?

First of all, make sure you meet all the eligibility criteria. They are as follows:

Be 18 years old or older.

Have a valid phone number.

Have a verified email address.

Not been banned or suspended from any of Riot's games.

If you meet these criteria, you can sign up for the PBE servers in the game by folllowing these steps:

Create a Riot account. Visit the PBE sign-up page. Accept the PBE terms of service, which involve a set of rules and expectations. Wait for an invitation to join the service from Riot Games via email. Once you receive the invitation, you will be able to download the PBE client. Install the PBE client and enjoy the unreleased beta version of the game.

However, remember that Valorant's PBE patches are being tested out and you may have a buggy gaming experience compared to the stable patches. This is a price you might have to pay for getting access to new features and Agent and/or map changes in the game.

Poll : 0 votes