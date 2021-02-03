Valorant adds new match-starting music for each map

In the recent patch 2.02, Riot Games added individual scores for each map of Valorant at the start of a match.

Each of the five maps - Ascent, Bind, Haven, Icebox, and Split - have separate match-starting music. Every piece of music sets the vibe and mood of the map. It fleshes out the characteristic of the map as a part of the world of Valorant.

Music scoring has been Riot Games' focus since day one with Valorant.

The music of Valorant

The music of Valorant creates a unique identity. The publisher based the music of Valorant on cyberpunk inspired synth-wave, a sub-genre of electronic music.

Valorant agent playlist Image via screengrab at spotify.com

Previously with music, Riot Games fleshed out the unique characteristic of each Agent. Valorant has a public playlist for each agent on Spotify, which perfectly encapsulates the character.

Thank you to everyone who joined us for an EPIC night of music, art & gaming!!



We had a blast, and hope you did too. #wwFest @PlayVALORANT pic.twitter.com/BClmBJBZay — CrownChannel (@TheCrownChannel) January 16, 2021

Recently Crown Channel hosted Valorant WWFEST in partnership with Riot Games. It was described as a celebration of the music and art of Valorant's world.

Advertisement

Six talented musicians, including grammy award nominee Madeon, Moore Kismat, Whipped Cream, Ookay, Skyler Madison, and Armnhmr performed at Valorant WWFEST.

Sergio Castro “Chuty” Gisbert, a well-known Spanish freestyle music artist, also recently released a Valorant inspired music track.

Riot Games seems to be doing the same with the maps as it did to the Agents with the background music. Giving each its own identity.

Music for each map of Valorant

The maps of Valorant has been quite different from one another. The Moroccan middle-eastern inspired. Bind is different from the Siberian kingdom corporation facility of Icebox or Tokyo's streets in Split.

With the addition of new music, Riot Games seems to be building on each map's unique characters and stories.

Here's the new match start music on Ascent!#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/v3YfjAB1sF — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

🔻 Here's the new match start music on Bind! 🔻#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/9cp9rakQ4l — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) February 2, 2021

🔻 Here's the new match start music for Haven! 🔻#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/M3HNi4Jcx2 — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) February 2, 2021

🔻 Here's the new match start music for Icebox! 🔻#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/37KmXC88j9 — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) February 2, 2021

Here's the new music that plays at match start on Split! pic.twitter.com/DYfT0W0e4O — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) February 2, 2021

Even though the new music isn’t initially noticeable, fans were absolutely thrilled by this new addition.

Fans of the game are looking forward to more upcoming additions to the game that keeps things interesting.