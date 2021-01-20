A look back at Valorant WWFEST

Crown Channel Hosted the Valorant WWFEST on 15th January 2021.

Valorant WWFEST was described as a music and art festival meant to celebrate Valorant. Several notable musicians participated in WWFEST. It was hosted on Amazon’s Crown Channel, on Twitch.

Fans were a little bit confused and skeptical, but interested nevertheless. A line up of famed musicians and amazing fan art of Valorant agents, in a world inspired by Valorant, was definitely going to be something different.

So, how did the festival fare? Were the fans satisfied by Valorant’s first major non-esports event?

The relationship between music and games isn’t something new. Music and Video games have crossed over both in-game and in real life. Games such as Fortnite have hosted several concerts by famed musicians such as Marshmello and Travis Scott. K/DA and True Damage have garnered mainstream attention for being virtual musical bands consisting of members from Riot Games’ own League of Legends.

WWFEST was unlike any other music festival before it. Famous musicians such as Grammy award nominee Madeon, Moore Kismat, Whipped Cream, Ookay, Skyler Madison, and Armnhmr, performed live on a stage with a Valorant visual backdrop.

Fans were able to watch live from the perspectives of six different Valorant agents - Phoenix, Reyna, Raze, Killjoy, Jett, and the recently introduced Yoru. The different perspectives were achieved through the use of drones.

The Music Dance and Art of Valorant at WWFEST

The musicians were accompanied by well-choreographed dancers, Valorant-based visual backdrops, and voice lines by the agents. A possible new map location was briefly teased during the final performance by Madeon too.

The musician was already hyped, and the agent-inspired settings with the artsy styling was impressive as well. Whipped Cream's Reyna inspired set with a dark atmospheric vibe channeled the vampiric nature of the duelist to perfection.

The beautifully choreographed dance routine during the performances deserved credit. The dance during Killjoy, Raze, and Phoenix's dedicated hours were awe-inspiring too.

However, fans were disappointed with the "space inspired by the in-game world of Valorant". The design seemed pretty lackluster compared to K/DA and True Damage. Fans were also left hanging with the absence of the agents on stage. The voice actors and the camera were good, but fans were expecting a physical presence by the agents.

The live art wasn't everyone's cup of tea, however, it was different and unexpected. Valorant doesn't yet have a vast artistic identity like League of Legends or World of Warcraft.

Fans enjoyed the musical performances as well as the amazing fan art, but were left with the want for more. Overall, it was an interesting start with the promise of more. Fans are eagerly waiting for more such Valorant events.