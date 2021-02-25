A practice guide for rapid target switching in Valorant

In Valorant, aiming is one of the most crucial skills to master for players wanting to improve their game.

Aiming has many different aspects, from tracking to flicking, etc. When it comes to switching targets in Valorant, it can be quite difficult to consistently lock on to opponents.

One Reddit user, xLP620, posted a video explaining how to practice this skill efficiently in r/ Valorant. The post has gained quite a bit of traction in just a day, with over 4700 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

How to efficiently practice quickly switching targets in The Range in Valorant

Image via Riot Games

Players have used a variety of aim trainers to improve their skills in Valorant. Kovaaks and Aim Labs have frequently been used by casuals and pros. However, the in-game range may be one of the strongest ways to improve one’s aim.

In the practice range, with bot armor on, players can practice switching from one target to the other with just two shots. Simply hold left click to shoot two consecutive bullets, and drag your crosshair from one target to the next, attempting to hit each target with one bullet.

xLP620 suggests starting close with targets in close proximity, then gradually increasing the distance between the targets.

Players can get creative when practicing this skill. They can use a sage wall to create an off-angle practice course or even use the ends of the sage wall for peaking practice.

Many Redditors have commented on the post and added to the dialogue.

One player, echo_ic, asked if the tip was “generally just for the Vandal, right?”

xLP620 responded:

"Both work; you just have to be faster with the Phantom. But practicing with the Vandal will transfer over to the Phantom. You’re practicing the target switch motion, not the gun specifically :)"

Practicing this for just a few minutes before competitive sessions could really help hardstuck players break over their wall. It’s important not to get burned out from the exercise, though. He said:

"You’ll be surprised how much it helps. Just make sure to not do it too long per session because it’ll tire you out :)"

Many pro players, like ACEU and Subroza, often use this practice. Even back in CSGO, players in the pro scene would use this method for warming up and improving aim.

This targeting guide may propel Valorant players to a rank they haven't seen before. No matter what rank a player is, there is always room to improve.