Valorant Asia-Pacific and Mumbai servers are disconnecting even as North American servers face login issues

Valorant players who usually boot up the shooter on the Asia-Pacific, Mumbai, and North American servers are not being able to play the game because of critical connectivity issues.

The Valorant servers seem to be down in these regions, and Riot Games has flagged it as a critical problem on its official server status website.

The Asia-Pacific and Mumbai servers are disconnecting from within the game and are not allowing gamers to queue up for their matches. On the other hand, the North American server is facing severe log-in issues, and for these users, the game is not booting up at all.

In both cases, Riot has stated it is aware of the concerns faced by players of these regions and is working to fix them at the earliest.

Valorant patch 3.07 drops later today

Unfortunately, for those assuming that the Valorant servers are probably down due to the upcoming patch, that is not the case. The servers are disconnecting because of a critical error.

Valorant patch 3.07 does drop today. However, this update will be a relatively small one, and Riot will probably not be disabling the servers to upload the patch.

Even if the servers are temporarily taken down for the update, it will occur much later, after the official notes go live.

Some users are also getting the error code of “Val 43”, which usually occurs when their ISP cannot connect to the game’s servers.

Valorant patch 3.07 is expected to bring a significant amount of bug fixes, as well as some quality-of-life updates. Deathmatch early leave penalty is also something that the devs might be working on, and they might try not to make the punishment as harsh as it currently is.

