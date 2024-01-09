Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass: Release date, weapon skins, player cards, and more

Valorant’s Episode Act 1 Battlepass is all set to go live on the servers on January 9 or 10, 2024, depending on which part of the world you live in. Riot developers are toiling pretty hard to provide many in-game items featuring gun buddies, player cards, and sprays every season for the community to cherish. Hence, the upcoming season will be full of surprises, and players are excited about what's in store.

The Premium Battlepass costs 1000 VP, which is around $10. It includes over 50 tiers of obtainable rewards that players need to grind to unlock. The unpaid version also includes some incredible skins from the Battlepass. If you’re wondering about the contents of the Battlepass, the wait ends here, as this article will provide all the information regarding the Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass.

When is Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass going live?

The Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass will go live on January 9, 2024, depending upon your geographical region. Typically, Valorant will undergo server maintenance for approximately three to four hours before the new act goes live. Following the release of the Battlepass, patch 8.0 will also go live.

Here’s a list of timings when Episode 8 Act 1 will go live:

North America: On January 9, 2024, at 6 am PST, the servers will go down for scheduled maintenance.

Latin America: On January 9, 2024, at 6 am PST, the servers will go down for scheduled maintenance.

Brazil: On January 9, 2024, at 6 am PST, the servers will go down for scheduled maintenance.

Europe: On January 9, 2024, at 8 pm PST, the servers will go down for scheduled maintenance.

Asia-Pacific: On January 9, 2024, at 2 pm PST, the servers will go down for scheduled maintenance.

Weapon skins in Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass

Fiber Optic Skinline in the upcoming Battlepass (Image via @ValorLeaks/X)

Similar to the previous Battlepasses, the Riot developers are introducing a total of three skin lines in the Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass. The names of the bundles and their contents are as follows:

Fiber Optic Skinline : Classic, Marshal, Spectre, and Ghost

: Classic, Marshal, Spectre, and Ghost Guardrail Skinline : Guardian, Frenzy, Shorty, Vandal, and Melee

: Guardian, Frenzy, Shorty, Vandal, and Melee Tactiplay Skinline: Phantom, Odin, Bulldog, and Stinger

Player Cards in Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass

All the available player cards in the current Battlepass (Image via @ValorLeaks/X)

The player cards that Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass has to offer are:

“Fiber Optic” player card

“Shot in the Dark” player card

“Tactiplay” player card

“Guardrail” player card

“Nothing Stays Hidden” player card

“Perfectly In Tune” player card

“Synced Swag” player card

“Portfolio” player card

“Unstoppable Gekko” player card

“Versus // Viper + Omen” player card

“You Wanna Bet?” player card

“Chrysalis” player card

“Epilogue: Synced Swag” player card

Gun Buddies in Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass

A total of 10 Gun buddies are available in Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass. The gun buddies are:

“Music Electric” gun buddy

“Ep 8 // 1 Coin” gun buddy

“Miss Spots” gun buddy

“Potted Pal” gun buddy

“Shoot Here” gun buddy

“Sunny Side” gun buddy

“Hula Bear” gun buddy

“Flash Blades” gun buddy

“Ducky On Swing” gun buddy

“Epilogue: Sunny Side” gun buddy

Sprays in Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass

Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass sprays (Image via @ValorLeaks/X)

The 15 sprays that are available in the Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass are as follows:

“Cup O’ Crown” spray

“Let’s Rotate” spray

“Elegant Evade” spray

“Did You Drop This?” spray

“Hearts Array” spray

“Hold Back” spray

“Just Another Wave” spray

“Shocked Spark” spray

“Make It Rain” spray

“Another Dream Team” spray

“Tactiplay” spray

“Journey Bear” spray

“Scribble Blade Storm” spray

“Savory Spice” spray

“Cuteness Overload” spray

That sums up all the information regarding the Season 8 Act 1 Battlepass in Valorant.

