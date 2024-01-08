Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass release date for Mumbai (India) server

While Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 1 approaches, players are eagerly awaiting the new Battlepass that will be introduced alongside other major updates. Similar to previous ones, this season’s pass will feature numerous items, including new skin lines, player cards, sprays, and gun buddies. The premium version of the Battlepass will cost $10 and includes many exciting items, whereas the free version will offer limited skins.

Players from North America typically receive the updates first, followed by Asia, and finally, EMEA. Those playing on the Mumbai server, meanwhile, don't have to wait long for the Battepass release date on their servers. This article reveals all the necessary information regarding the release date of the Battlepass.

When will the Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass be released for the Mumbai (India) server?

Omen in the "RECKONING" cinematic (Image via Riot Games)

The scheduled maintenance for Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 1 will begin at 2:30 am IST on January 10, 2024, for the Mumbai (India) region. Depending on the fixes and contents, the servers will be down for approximately three to four hours thereafter.

Players will not be able to queue for the competitive mode from 6 am PT, as Riot Games will temporarily disable it before pushing the major patch 8.0 update that includes Map pool rotations and Agent balancing.

What are the contents of the Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass?

The upcoming Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass features three skin lines — Fiber Optic, Tactiplay, and Guardrail collections. Each one comprises different weapon skins, including Classic (Fiber Optic), Frenzy (Guardrail), Ghost (Fiber Optic), Stinger (Tactiplay), and Marshal (Fiber Optic), Odin (Tactiplay).

Apart from this, the developers will introduce various in-game cosmetics, such as 10 gunbuddies, 15 sprays, and 13 player cards. While some items are bound under a $10 paywall, few are available for free.

What are the new changes coming to the Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass?

Expand Tweet

In terms of Agent balancing in Episode 8 Act 1, Sentinels like Killjoy, Cypher, and Deadlock will undergo some huge changes that might change the existing meta. Additionally, Riot Games is set to introduce a new sniper rifle, Outlaw. This will be the first time a new weapon will be added to Valorant since its release in 2020.

Some netizens believe it might bring some exciting changes to the existing “half-shield” meta.

Apart from these changes, a new skin bundle named Kuronami will be introduced in the upcoming Act. This collection will be available in the market for 9500 VP (Valorant Points) and will include skins for Sheriff, Vandal, Spectre, Marshal, and Melee.

Moreover, with the release of this new episode, a new set of maps will be available. The Episode 8 Act 1 map pool includes Icebox, Lotus, Ascent, Sunset, Breeze, and Bind. Haven is expected to undergo some changes and will be removed from the pool for an undefined period.

For more news regarding Valorant guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.