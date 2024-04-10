Valorant beginner's guide: In-game terms every player should know

Entering the world of Valorant can be both thrilling and challenging, especially for beginners trying to grasp the game's terminology and map callouts. In competitive ranked matches, understanding a callout might be the difference between a win or a loss. Hence, it's important that players make themselves familiar with the in-game terms and callouts in Valorant.

We'll cover essential in-game terms, strategic concepts, and tips for learning and using map callouts effectively in this guide.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. There are various terms in the game, but this article focuses on the few that beginners must familiarize themselves with.

Guide to in-game terms every Valorant player should know

1) Lurking

Definition: Lurking refers to sitting in a hidden area, observing enemy movements, potential rotations, or pushes while gaining map control.

Usage: Lurking is crucial for covering potential flanks and securing kills without the enemy's awareness.

2) Crossfire

Definition: A crossfire occurs when two teammates position themselves on opposing sides of an enemy rush, making it difficult for them to push.

Usage: Crossfires are effective for securing kills and controlling key areas of the map.

3) Trading

Definition: Trading involves immediately avenging a teammate's death by killing their attacker. It can be achieved by playing off of each other and staying close to teammates.

Usage: Trading is essential for maintaining team strength and countering opponent aggression.

4) Anti-flash

Definition: Anti-flash involves taking cover during an expected enemy flash and counterattacking afterward.

Usage: Anti-flash strategies are crucial for surviving enemy flashes and turning the tide in engagements.

5) Playing for pick

Definition: Playing for picks refers to playing passively, holding angles, and punishing aggressive enemies.

Usage: Playing for picks helps control enemy movements and creates opportunities for advantageous engagements.

6) Play time

Definition: Play time is playing in a way that drains time to force the spike detonation or bait the defuser.

Usage: Play time strategies are crucial for maximizing round time and pressuring opponents during spike defusal.

7) Anchor

Definition: Anchoring involves playing defensively as a defender to stall enemy pushes and allow teammates to rotate.

Usage: Anchoring is essential for maintaining site control and coordinating team defenses.

8) CT (Counter-terrorist) and T (Terrorist)

Definition: CT refers to defenders in Valorant, often used to describe defender spawn areas or map locations connected to defender spawns. While T refers to the attackers spawn on the map or the areas connected to it.

Usage: CT and T callouts are crucial for coordinating defensive and aggressive strategies and understanding enemy movements.

Learning map callouts

Learning Valorant map callouts can significantly enhance your gameplay and communication with teammates. Here are some tips for memorizing map callouts effectively:

1) Use in-game map labels: Valorant provides labeled map regions on the in-game map. Familiarize yourself with these labels to understand common callouts used by players.

2) Custom game exploration: Explore maps in custom games to familiarize yourself with key locations, landmarks, and callouts. Pay attention to details like shop names, market areas, colors, and unique spots.

3) Watch pro players: Watch professional Valorant players' streams or tournaments. They often use precise callouts, and observing their gameplay can help you understand map dynamics and common callouts.

4) Voice communication: Use voice communication with teammates during matches. Engage in callouts and ask for clarification if you're unsure about a particular location. Most players are willing to help and share callouts.

5) Practice and repetition: Practice callouts regularly during matches. Repetition and consistently using them will reinforce your memory and improve communication with your team.

6) Online resources: Utilize online resources such as annotated maps, map guides, and community forums to learn and reinforce map callouts.

By incorporating these strategies and actively participating in match communication, you'll gradually master map callouts and contribute more effectively to your team's success in Valorant. Remember, practice and communication are key to becoming a proficient player.