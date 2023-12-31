5 best Valorant streamers in 2023

Valorant has witnessed a surge in popularity over the years, as has the exceptional talent in the streaming realm. These streams provide entertainment and insights into lineups and tricks that improve gameplay. The popularity of Twitch streamers continues to soar, and Valorant, Riot Games' tactical first-person shooter, remains a prominent choice for content creators.

Here, we highlight the top five Valorant streamers in 2023 based on their skill, engagement, and overall impact on the gaming community.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Kyedae, TenZ, and more of the best Valorant streamers in 2023

1) Tarık "tarik" Çelik

Tarık Çelik, widely known as "tarik" in the gaming community, initially gained fame as a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player. Notably, he secured the Most Valuable Player award during the ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018, a testament to his exceptional skills. After joining Evil Geniuses in 2019, Tarik continued to make waves. He recently switched to Sentinels and is now a full-time streamer.

His Twitch statistics are impressive, with a remarkable 218 hours and 35 minutes streamed in the last 30 days. Boasting a peak viewership of 57,505 and an average of 15,215, Tarik is undoubtedly a force in the streaming world. According to Stream Charts, the creator stands seventh on Twitch, highlighting his popularity.

2) Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

A former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, TenZ transitioned to Valorant and became a key component for Sentinels. His journey from competitive play to streaming has showcased his adaptability and penchant for creating entertaining content.

With 8,540 hours streamed, an average viewership of 11,993, and a peak viewership of 48,393, TenZ continues to captivate his audience. His dynamic gameplay and frequent adjustments to settings and gear contribute to his popularity, making him a prominent figure in the streaming scene.

3) Kyedae

Kyedae Alicia Shymko, or simply Kyedae, is a Japanese-Canadian Twitch streamer associated with 100 Thieves who has carved her niche in the Valorant streaming community. Introduced through her boyfriend TenZ's streams, Kyedae's journey from a learner to a skilled player has resonated with viewers.

In the last 30 days, she has streamed for 18.9 hours on average, with 6,789 as her peak viewership. Her quirky humor, contrasting with TenZ's personality, adds a unique flavor to her streams. As she aims to get better at the game and entertain viewers, Kyedae's rise in the Twitch ranks is undeniable.

4) Óscar "mixwell" Cañellas

Mixwell, a retired Spanish player formerly associated with Team Heretics, brings a wealth of experience from his professional Valorant career. After retiring from competitive play, he continues to thrive as a streamer.

With 2300 average viewers, a peak viewership of 5,231, and 205,431 hours watched over the last 30 days, mixwell's influence remains substantial. His affiliation with Team Heretics and his past successes contribute to his appeal among viewers.

5) Keigo "Jasper7se" Tashima

Hailing from Japan, Jasper7se has made a mark in the Valorant streaming scene. With 52 hours and 20 minutes streamed in the last 30 days, he boasts an impressive peak viewership of 16,763.

He currently plays for two teams, namely Killing Me and a local Japanese outfit. He also has a 28.7% headshot percentage, followed by a first-blood success rate of 57%. As the 144th-ranked streamer on Twitch in 2023, Jasper7se's engaging streams across multiple games, including Riot's tactical shooter, make him a notable figure.

These five Valorant streamers bring diverse styles and skills to Twitch, contributing to its vibrant and ever-expanding gaming community. Whether you seek high-level gameplay or entertainment, these creators offer something for every Valorant enthusiast in 2023 and beyond.